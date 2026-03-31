If there was ever a year to retire the phrase “I’m just not into politics,” it was whatever year that phrase was first uttered. The second best year is 2026. Politics isn’t some distant thing happening in D.C. that only matters every four years when it’s time to pick a new president. It shows up in pretty much every aspect of your life — your rent, your student loans, your education, your healthcare, your job prospects, and your rights.

And yet, a lot of young people still identify as “apolitical,” usually not because they truly do not care, but because politics can feel exhausting, inaccessible, or deeply unserious online. That feeling is valid, but being overwhelmed is not the same thing as being unaffected.

Whether you are already paying attention to how Gen Z is engaging with activism or just figuring out what civic engagement even looks like for you, there are actually a lot of low-lift ways to start showing up. Even practical steps like figuring out how to register to vote or checking your registration status are a reminder that getting involved does not have to start with a protest or a political science degree. In short, you don’t need to become a policy wonk overnight. But if you’re ready to stop acting like politics has nothing to do with you — because it absolutely does — here are 12 low-effort ways to stop being apolitical, get informed, get involved, and become less detached.

Follow at least three political or civic accounts that actually inform you.

Gustavo Fring via Dupe If your entire For You page is outfit inspo, breakup lore, and niche pop culture content, I support you. But what about also sprinkling in a few accounts that help you understand what is actually happening in the world? Start with organizations, journalists, policy explainers, local politicians, or even politically involved content creators who break down current events in a way that feels accessible. And don’t feel like you have to completely change your algorithms to be serious stuff only; the goal is not doomscrolling — the goal is exposure.

Register to vote or check you’re still registered.

This is the bare minimum, but it matters. If you moved for school, changed your name, or just have not checked in a while, now is the time. A lot of people think they are registered until Election Day proves otherwise — do not let bureaucracy humble you at the worst possible time.

Learn who actually represents you.

Be so serious: Do you know who your mayor is? Your governor? Your senators? Your local state rep? Your district attorney? Most of the policies affecting your daily life are not coming from the White House; they are coming from state and local officials whose names most people could not pick out of a lineup. Take 10 minutes and find out who is making decisions where you live — and if you don’t like the outcomes of those decisions, see who else is out there who might do a better job in office.

Read the news somewhere besides TikTok comments.

Yes, social media can alert you to what is happening. But it should not be the only place you get your information. Pick one or two actual news outlets you trust and check them regularly. That does not mean you need to read 14 thinkpieces before breakfast. It just means your political understanding should not come entirely from someone stitching a clip with “this is wild” in all caps.

Start paying attention to local politics, not just national chaos.

National politics gets the most attention, but local politics is where a lot of the real impact happens. School board decisions, housing policy, policing, reproductive healthcare access, library bans, public transit, and campus safety issues are all shaped much closer to home than many people realize. If you want to stop feeling politically disconnected, local issues are one of the best places to start.

Talk about politics with your friends (like a normal person).

Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels A lot of people avoid political conversations because they assume it has to turn into a debate club nightmare. It does not.Talking politics can look like: “What is actually happening with that bill? Wait, did you hear about that protest? Do you want to make a plan to vote with me in the primary?” That is how political awareness grows. Not from performative arguments, but from normal conversations held in good faith.

Go to one protest, rally, or public meeting. Just one.

Sometimes caring becomes more real when you stop experiencing everything through a screen. But you don’t have to become a full-time organizer to care. Sometimes just physically being in a room or crowd where people are showing up for something bigger than themselves can shift your perspective. That could be a protest, a city council meeting, a school board meeting, a town hall, or a campus organizing event.

Support one cause consistently.

One reason people become politically numb is because everything feels urgent all the time. And honestly? It is. But trying to care about every issue at full intensity 24/7 is a fast track to burnout. Pick one or two areas you genuinely care about and stay with them. You don’t need to know everything. You just need to care enough to stay engaged.

Subscribe to one newsletter or text alert that keeps you informed.

If you’re someone who forgets things the second you close an app, this one is for you. A good newsletter, local advocacy email list, or civic text update can help you stay informed without needing to actively search for information every day. Let the information come to you. That is not laziness. That is strategy.

Learn how to spot misinformation before you repost it.

Not every infographic is accurate. Not every viral claim is real. Not every dramatic post is well sourced. Before reposting political content, ask: Who made this? Is there a source? Is this current? Can I verify this somewhere else? Trust your gut when you notice the information you are consuming seems biased even though it claims to be unbiased — being politically engaged also means being responsible with information.

Put civic dates in your calendar like they’re actual plans.

Victoria Harder via Dupe If you can remember concert presales, your best friend’s birthday dinner, and when your package is arriving, you can ensure you don’t miss voter registration deadlines, local election dates, protest days, town halls, and public comment periods. Civic engagement gets a lot easier when it is not just something you should do “eventually,” but a set time to take action.

Stop treating “apolitical” like it’s a neutral stance.