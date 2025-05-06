What 2 Experts Want You To Know Before Your First Threesome

Firsts are freaky, but they don’t have to be. In Her Campus’ series My First Time, we’re answering the burning questions you might be uncomfortable asking about IRL. In this article, we tackle what you need to know about having your first threesome.

Threesomes. They’ve lived rent-free in your group chat convos, sparked late-night giggles, and maybe even starred in your browser history. But what if that fantasy suddenly becomes very much a reality? Whether you’re vibing with your partner and thinking of adding a third, trying to join a couple as their unicorn, or even exploring with trusted friends after one too many drinks and confessions, the idea of a threesome has gone from taboo to totally trending.

For anyone figuring out hookups, identity, and freedom, the threesome isn’t just a fantasy anymore — it’s an experience that’s way more accessible (and common) than you’d expect. Between dating apps designed for “ethical non-monogamy,” TikTok storytimes, and open-minded conversations about sexuality, the path to exploring group play is clearer than ever. And no, you don’t need a playbook or a polyamory degree.

But let’s be real: your first threesome isn’t just about the logistics. It’s about navigating feelings, boundaries, and what you want to get out of the experience. Whether you’re seeking pleasure, connection, or just a wild night with a good story, understanding how to do it safely and confidently is key. I spoke with two experts — Kayla Crane, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and Paul Aaron Travis, AASECT-certified sex educator and founder of the School For Lovers — about how to approach your first threesome with clarity, confidence, and care.

Bringing up a threesome doesn’t have to be awkward. Here’s how to start the convo.

It’s 2025, and open conversations about sex, curiosity, and exploring kinks are more normalized than ever. But still, when it comes to actually starting the convo, especially with someone you know IRL, it can feel a little nerve-wracking. “It can be risky to ask friends/acquaintances, [so] I suggest bringing it up gently and inquisitively,” Travis tells Her Campus. “[You can ask things like,] ‘So can I ask you something personal? [wait for consent] Have you [and your partner] ever dabbled in group experiences?’”

From there, pay attention to tone, comfort levels, and consent — always. If they seem open, you can continue the convo by sharing your own curiosity and what kind of vibe you’re looking for (playful, respectful, no pressure). You can also keep it casual by referencing a movie scene or a meme, “Would you ever try something like this?” The key is staying curious, not transactional. You’re exploring, not recruiting.

Talk it out before you take your clothes off.

There’s no saying, “I thought you knew,” just real conversations — especially with something as intimate as a threesome, it’s not just about spontaneity. It’s about making sure everyone feels safe, respected, and 100% on board. “A threesome can be a healthy and exciting experience, but only if there is clear communication, mutual consent, and zero assumptions,” Crane says. “I would recommend anyone thinking about a threesome to think about it for a few weeks and not make the decision quickly.”

Don’t skip the pre-game talk. I’m talking open DMs, texts, actual face-to-face convos, whatever feels the most real. “Before anything physical happens, I recommend co-creating a shared vision,” says Travis. “What’s the purpose? What are the edges? How will we check in during or pause if needed? Consent isn’t a one-time green light — it’s a living, breathing practice.”

Expect some feelings and give them space.

Before anything happens, get on the same page about your vibe, your boundaries, and what this actually means. “You need to talk about each other’s feelings, what if someone gets jealous, emotional triggers, and if a partner changes their mind mid-experience,” says Crane. “Are you sure you are ready to see your partner with another person? I have many clients who thought it would be fun, but then when they see their partner having sex with another person, [but] things change.”

Threesomes can be sexy and exciting, but they can also stir up jealousy, insecurity, or confusion. And that’s totally normal. What matters most is that you’re making choices rooted in consent, communication, and genuine curiosity, not pressure or FOMO. “A major misconception is that more people automatically equals more pleasure; in truth, it magnifies both connection and complexity,” says Travis. “Emotional preparation matters just as much as physical chemistry, so allow space for any aftercare, reflection, or recalibration that might be needed after the experience.”

So, is a threesome right for you? Only you can decide that. This isn’t about living up to a fantasy; it’s about being honest with yourself and your desires. But if you’re curious, whether it becomes a core memory or just a sexy “what if,” what matters most is that you explore it with clarity, care, and communication.