If you’ve been thinking about putting a ring on it recently, chances are it’s because of TikTok’s viral fidget rings built to ease nervous energy and anxiety — not because you’re proposing. Her Campus’s 2025 Mental Health survey found that 54% of Gen Z respondents have been diagnosed with, or believe that they have, a mental health condition — and 9 in 10 of them say they have anxiety. For those living with anxiety, fidget rings can be a great way to subtly soothe feelings of nervousness and dread… in style.

Small, subtle, and stylish, fidget rings are designed to handle nervous energy in a way that doesn’t draw attention so you can manage your anxiety whenever and wherever you are. Mimicking a normal ring, fidget rings come in many different designs to best suit the individual and their style.

When it comes to managing anxiety, a lot of people think that they have to start reserving loads of extra energy and time out of their day to meditate or do yoga which, don’t get me wrong, is an extremely effective way to get your mind off of daily stressors — but it’s not always accessible. (I don’t think dropping some yoga poses in the middle of class would go over well.)

Being able to throw on a ring that you enjoy wearing while, at the same time, being able to release your nervous energy is not only convenient but scores two rings with one net (a cheeky ringette reference for my fellow Canadians out there). So, if you’re an anxious girl like me looking to cope and ready to upgrade from your childhood collection of stress balls and fidget toys, this one’s for you.

7 Fidget Rings To Help Soothe Anxiety:

jajafook JAJAFOOK 14K Gold Plated Interlocked Rolling Fidget Ring ($14) This triple interlocked rolling band ring is a ring that not only represents an “unbreakable bond,” but looks like a stack of three rings instead of one. We love to see it. See On Amazon

colorful bling Colorful bling flower moonstar ring for anxiety ($8) This ring has a sunflower moonstar on top of a dainty fidget spinner made specifically to help with the urge to bite your fingernails. With the words “you are my sunshine” engraved on the inside, this ring is adjustable and made of high quality copper and won’t turn your fingers green. See On Amazon

camilla boutique Spinning enamel fidget anxiety ring ($36) This anxiety ring has five smaller rings wrapped around the base of the ring. Each a different color, these rings spin and move around the base of the ring itself. See On Camilla Boutique

rosary poetry Sterling silver beaded fidget anxiety ring ($27) This beaded fidget ring is made of 925 sterling silver with seven small beads attached that spin similarly to the moonstone and the enamel. See On Rosary Poetry

nanafast Titanium steel anxiety rotational ring ($10) A ring with a diamond pattern wrapped around the base of the ring, this ring spins around the finger. The rotational design of this anxiety ring is meant to release nervous and fidgety energy in your finger onto the ring itself. It comes in different sizes, different colors, and is unisex. See On Amazon

soufeel Fidget anti-anxiety Ring Butterfly ($12) This ring stands out not because it’s an anxiety ring but because of the dainty butterfly that lies atop it. Available in different colors (including pink), this fidget ring is adjustable and, like the others, offers another spinning effect that can help you calm down in stressful situations. See On Soufeel

energy stone MANDALA 925 Silver Fidget Spinner Ring Laced ($60 USD) A ring that features a row of mandala on the base ring, this is a 925 sterling silver ring that is both subtle and elegant, and designed with Austrian crystal. It is comfortable for daily wear, looks just like a normal ring (Pandora, anyone?), and reduces anxiety. See On Energy Stone

While coping mechanisms for anxiety like mediation and yoga can no doubt get the job done, there’s just something about rocking a stylish ring that nobody knows is actually a fidget ring. Besides, who says you can’t have both?