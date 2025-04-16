I Tried The High-5 Habit For A Week & I Have Some Thoughts…

There’s a long list of things I love: pasta, sparkling water, lip gloss, and trying new wellness routines that are trending on the internet. It’s no secret that I’m deeply engulfed in the world of social media, and every time there’s an opportunity to participate in a new “trend”, I’m there. Luckily for me, there’s a new wellness habit on the block and the internet is going berserk over it: the “High-5 Habit.”

Coined by award-winning podcaster, bestselling author, and motivational speaker, Mel Robbins, the High-5 Habit seeks to help you boost your self-esteem. After doing some in-depth research (i.e., scrolling on TikTok and utilizing a search engine), I decided that now it’s my turn to try.

Last month, in March, podcaster and comedian Jake Shane hosted an episode on his Therapuss podcast featuring none other than Mel Robbins. In “Session 60” released on March 5, the two had a variety of mental health discussions, with Mel providing insight on all of them — from emotional responsibility to the “Let Them Theory” and even rewiring your brain. When Jake mentions how he’s been unhappy, she tells him exactly what he needs to do. “You’re just going to look at yourself in the mirror. Just eye-to-eye. Don’t say anything. I want you to understand in that moment that you’re not looking at a reflection, you’re actually looking at the person you go through life with.” Yeah, woah.

It’s so easy to forget that we’re never really alone, not when we have a friend in ourselves — someone who’s there for you 24/7, wants to see you succeed, and cares about you. As Mel described the High-5 Habit: “You are going to reach up, and as dumb as this sounds, you’re going to high-five the mirror.” When she said this, my ears perked up a bit. I knew I had to test it out… and so I did.

Day 1:

I’ll be honest, I didn’t have an emotional reaction to it. That’s most likely due to the fact that I’ve been rebuilding my relationship with myself over the last year, so doing this didn’t really ignite any new feelings for me — other than feeling silly goofy from giving myself a high-five.

Days 2-4:

I grouped these three days together for one main reason: they all just about felt the same. Every day, I nearly forgot to even do it, so when Day 4 rolled around, I decided I needed to make and set an alarm. Like my first day, I didn’t have any sort of emotional reaction, but I can’t lie — it did give me a bit of an immediate serotonin boost to start my morning.

Photo by Alexis French

Day 5:

When Day 5 hit, I was in dire need of my morning high-five. I didn’t have that same light-hearted energy I had a few days prior, and when I gave myself the high-five, it felt like a pat on the back. I needed that reminder that not only am I on a path that is destined for me, but I’m going along it with myself. And that was a refreshing thought.

Day 6:

By Day 6, I became a High-5 Habit pro. I got to it before my alarm set off to remind me, and that alone made me feel accomplished. I was in a clearer, positive headspace than the day prior, so the high-five felt like how it did when I first started: playful and experimental, as opposed to melancholy and rumination.

Day 7:

Ahh, Day 7, the last day of my investigation. Because I’m one to think deeply about random things, when Day 7 came, I couldn’t help but wonder (sound familiar?) how much had changed since my first day of trying this new habit. I mean, it was almost like I was a changed person; Day 1, I was in my silly-goofy mood, and now, I have experienced different emotions throughout the process. Whether I liked it or not, I had to admit that this small habit did make some sort of a difference in my mind.

Though this morning routine habit is not normally something I’d opt for, I’m glad I tried it out. With all the expensive and time-consuming wellness routines that have emerged on the internet within the past few years, it’s refreshing to see one that is easy to do, risk-free, and costs nothing. For me personally, I don’t know if it’s a habit I’ll continue doing in the future, but at the very least, I now have a new resource I can stack in the old toolbox in my noggin. You know, for a rainy day.