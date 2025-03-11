Break A Sweat With These 5 Dorm-Friendly Ab Exercises

I’m sure you’ve seen those videos on TikTok of workout routines and a fridge full of healthy (almond-mom-adjacent) foods captioned, “see you in three months with a thong bikini and an attitude,” because I sure have. With hot girl summer rapidly approaching, it’s hard to ignore the demand for new exercises and gym routines that will have you feeling your best and most confident. One thing is sorely lacking for many college students, though: dorm-friendly ab exercises that will get you the same results as the gym bros who sweat over those intimidating, complicated-looking machines.

Contrary to what you might think, exercises can be very one-size-fits-all: you just have to modify them in a way that works for you and your routine. Tons of people prefer working out from home and have seen the same changes in their body as those who go to the gym — it just takes a bit of getting used to, along with knowing what muscles you want to target and what exercises you’re going to do to target them. Luckily for you, I have a list of five dorm-friendly (and home-friendly, in general) ab exercises for you to try and nail down before the summer. Don’t fear hot girl summer — hot girl summer fears us.

Whether you decide to try out one of these exercises or you form an ab routine out of all five, all that matters is you try your best and do them for the right reason: To feel good! Strength is confidence and showing your body how able it is to do exercises that are challenging will single-handedly boost your confidence (and self-love) right through the roof. Trust me.