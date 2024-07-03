It’s really hard to believe how far artificial intelligence has come over the last couple of years or so. While AI has often been viewed as a formidable force, its evolution is nothing short of extraordinary. From assisting with everyday tasks to revolutionizing entire industries, AI is doing exactly what it was designed to do: helping to make our lives easier and more efficient for every situation. And, for singles in 2024, that includes dating.

For many college students, using AI for dating advice is becoming an exciting and essential part of their romantic journey. According to a survey of 2,000 singles by the dating app Flirtini, 50% of daters seek dating advice from AI chatbots (including ChatGPT).

Despite AI’s many benefits, there’s a trend that’s raising some eyebrows: a whopping 56% of people trust AI more than human dating experts, but only 19% actually verify if the advice is accurate. Even ChatGPT, as advanced as it is, can “hallucinate,” confidently giving out wrong information. As a result of this, one in five singles reported breaking up with a partner due to poor AI-led relationship advice. This can cause misunderstandings and complications in relationships. Curious to see if this was true, I decided to ask AI for some quick dating advice.

Balancing academics, extracurriculars, and a social life can be a lot to handle. Imagine having an AI companion that’s always there to practice conversations with you. It’s like having a virtual rehearsal space that helps you feel more confident and improve your social skills. When I asked about handling dating among other social activities, this was its listed reply:

Prioritize Your Time: Manage your schedule effectively by dedicating specific time slots for academics, extracurriculars, and social activities. This ensures that you don’t neglect any important area of your life. Practice Conversations: Use your AI companion to practice conversations and improve your social skills. This can help you feel more confident and less anxious when interacting with potential dates. Be Present: When you’re with someone, whether it’s a date or a friend, focus on being present. Put away distractions like your phone and be fully engaged in the moment.

Not gonna lie — this advice is about as basic as it comes. And it kind of sucks. No surprise that relationships are falling apart over it.

OK, I will say that this can help college students looking for quick, reliable, and judgment-free support, as 55% of these individuals have even used AI to craft messages for their crushes. But AI dating advice is objectively bad if you really look at it. While it makes flirting easier, it’s basic AF. For example, “Hey [Crush’s Name], I’ve been meaning to tell you that I really enjoy our conversations. Would you like to grab coffee sometime this week and chat more?” TBH, it’s perfectly nice, but where’s the spice to it? I mean, c’mon coffee? Take me out to dinner or something.

Given the super basic (and kind of bad?) advice that ChatGPT gave me, it comes as no surprise that the survey also pointed out some pitfalls of relying on AI advice. After following chatbot guidance, 10% of people reported fights with their partners, and 22% experienced relationship breakdowns. While 13% felt AI negatively impacted their love lives, a more optimistic 36% believed it had a positive effect.

What’s even wilder is that AI’s role in dating extends beyond basic dating advice. According to Flirtini’s study, 46% of people have practiced flirting with a chatbot, while 40% have taken it a step further by practicing sexting. While I found sexting on ChatGPT can be a bit tricky as it can be against some of the site’s policies, some of the alternative responses could still work: “Hey [partner’s name], just thinking about you makes my heart race. Can’t wait to feel your touch tonight.”

This would absolutely not have a chance on me. I’m not a fan of ghosting, but you better believe you will never see me again if someone tells me they can’t wait to be touched by me. Consider me old-fashioned, but call me, maybe? I know talking over the phone nowadays is, like, the worst thing ever, but hearing a voice can be so much more intimate and genuine than “touchy” text messages. If not, text your crush something niche that actually shows that you’re thinking about them, whether it’s a reference to a fave show, a new meme, or just a cute little gif to really set the mood.

AI in dating can truly be a double-edged sword. While using ChatGPT offers convenience and some benefits, relying on genuine confidence and expressing your true thoughts and feelings should always be your priority.