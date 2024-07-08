What Are Cycle-Synching Workouts & How Do I Do Them?

While a period can be a total damper on your month, understanding the actual inner workings of your menstrual cycle can significantly improve how you navigate your body’s natural rhythms. I often joke about my ovulating days or how the struggle is real through other phases, especially cramping during workouts. But what if we could harness these changes to feel more empowered during that time of the month? From appetite to sleep and mood, each phase of your cycle brings unique changes. So, cycle-syncing workouts just might be the concept that helps you adapt your exercise habits to match the phases of your menstrual cycle.

Cycle tracking is a useful tool for exploring how your mind and body feel throughout your cycle. After a few cycles, you’ll likely notice some common trends that can help you develop habits supporting your unique needs in different menstrual stages. Whether it’s “crunch time” during your follicular phase or finding your “flow” in the luteal phase, these workouts are designed to sync seamlessly with your body’s rhythm.

What is a cycle-synching workout?

Let’s break it down for a second. Adjusted to align with your personal preferences and energy levels, cycle-synched workouts focus on the most effective training sessions that best correspond to your hormonal changes throughout the month. Tailored to the four different phases of the menstrual cycle — menstruation, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal — these exercises are designed to support you in your element and adjust based on how you feel day to day.

Don’t let your period stop you — use cycle-syncing workouts to flow into a better and more balanced version of yourself. Inspired by each of the four phases of your menstrual cycle, here are four cycle-syncing workouts to try during your next cycle.

Unlocking your peak potential starts with tuning into your body and understanding its signals. By aligning your workouts with your menstrual cycle, you can supercharge your energy, boost your mood, and enhance your overall wellness. So, take charge and elevate your fitness journey with cycle-synching workouts because your body really does know best.