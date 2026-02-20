Tell Me Lies might be coming to an end, but thanks to Costa D’Angelo’s Quinn Original, the spice will live on forever. On Feb. 20, the first two episodes of the Quinn audio Morally Gray starring D’Angelo (who played Alex in Season 3 of the Hulu show) dropped on the app — and the internet is already in heat.

If you were attracted to Alex’s dark and tortured energy (because, let’s be real, who doesn’t romanticize toxicity every once in a while?), then D’Angelo’s Quinn Original is for you. Morally Gray follows Sebastian, voiced by D’Angelo, who is sent to make his brother’s fiancée disappear. However, this leads him to uncover a secret that could destroy his family’s empire. As someone who listened to the first two episodes for… research purposes… I can tell you that they’re suspenseful and gripping AF. Oh, and they’re also super hot, and include quite a few spicy sex scenes, including an entire guided masturbation scene — so maybe listen in the privacy of your own home instead of on the treadmill at your apartment complex’s gym.

D’Angelo isn’t the first celebrity to do a spicy audio with Quinn. ICYMI, the app also features stories narrated by heartthrobs like Chris Briney and Tom Blyth. And, most recently, the app released an Original narrated by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie — which, naturally, had the internet in shambles. And with this new audio starring D’Angelo, it’s safe to say that Quinn knows how to pick ’em.

After the first episodes dropped on the Quinn app, listeners flocked to social media to share how they’re absolutely losing it over the audio erotica. I’m talking gnawing at the steel bars of their cages, peak-ovulation collective horniness. And, TBH, who can blame them for it?

costa d’angelo i wasn’t familiar with your game… — freenwood mac (@girlviewer) February 20, 2026

COSTA D’ANGELO ON QUINN I REPEAT COSTA D’ANGELO ON QUINN pic.twitter.com/qowazQqrKo — kayla ౨ৎ (@sweetnthinqs) February 18, 2026

not the freaky audio story quinn app getting costa they’re fast asf — ati | httpoliver (@tayahub) February 19, 2026

Just listened to Morally Gray on Quinn and omg. — Wendy (@wendyxdoll) February 20, 2026

So nobody wants to give me Quinn app details for Costa’s story?! 😭 — Favored 💗 (@Justmine7838962) February 19, 2026

quinn getting alex from tell me lies, they know their target audience — dean abbey 💋🪩 (@deansbookdump) February 18, 2026

At work thinking about how Alex from tell me lies is doing QUINN I’m sweating — Z (@mikefaistloverv) February 19, 2026

When does Episode 3 of Costa D’Angelo’s Morally Gray come out on Quinn?

Since Episode 2 of Morally Gray ends on a total cliffhanger, I know I’m not the only one waiting for Episode 3. However, Quinn hasn’t made the release date for the next episode public yet — so only time will tell! Until then, you can listen to the first two episodes on repeat, or visit your other internet boyfriends and their Quinn Originals on the app. The world is your oyster, babe.