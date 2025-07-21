The Internet Thinks That Tom Blyth Is Reading Smut On Quinn, & They’re Feral

Tom Blyth reading smut? Sign me up. ICYMI, the internet is 100% convinced that the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actor is the voice of an upcoming Quinn Original audio. And, naturally, they’re completely feral over it. (Who can blame ’em? It’s Tom Blyth…)

On July 17, the audio erotica app Quinn began teasing the star of their new Original, “The Muse.” According to the promo, the premise of the audio revolves around a pianist and an “unexpected student,” and the videos that Quinn has been sharing feature a faceless (but still somehow hot) man at a piano. And while Quinn hasn’t officially dropped who the mystery narrator is, fans are pretty sure it’s none other than President Snow himself, Tom Blyth. (Her Campus reached out to Blyth’s team for confirmation that it is him, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.)

Now, that doesn’t mean that Quinn isn’t playing into all the speculation. On an Instagram video posted on July 20, Quinn captioned it, “Quinn lands on 🔝,” which is a reference to a quote from TBOSAS: “Snow lands on top,” referencing Blyth’s character, Coriolanus Snow. On TikTok, the app has been fueling the fire even more, sharing a video tasting the Original using “Can’t Catch Me Now,” which is Olivia Rodrigo’s song for TBOSAS. OK, Quinn, I see what you’re doing here.

I mean, it would make sense! Blyth is starring in the film adaptation of Emily Henry’s The People We Meet On Vacation — which is set to release on Jan. 9, 2026. If it is Blyth, I’d say it’s a pretty genius early marketing move — as if I wasn’t excited about the film already.

This isn’t the first time that Quinn has enlisted a Gen Z-coded heartthrob to narrate some sweet, sweet smut. In the past, the app has featured actors like Victoria Pedretti, Jesse Williams, and Andrew Scott as stars in their Original audios. And judging by the internet’s reaction, it’s safe to say that they’re more than ready to hear Blyth’s voice next.

four hours of tom blyth whining and moaning? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP pic.twitter.com/HAIEDxFDwR — xim 𐚁⊹₊ ⋆ (@ximfowler) July 18, 2025

if I hear tom blyth say ‘good girl’ i will never complain again pic.twitter.com/0n4lsCG0EL — Court🌞 (@courtkiszkaaa) July 21, 2025

TOM BLYTH READING SMUT I PRAYED FOR DAYS LIKE THIS https://t.co/MHVFt99HHR pic.twitter.com/5rWPWkFKx8 — dee 💌 (@chalamethot) July 20, 2025

WHY THE FUCK IS TOM BLYTH GONNA READ SMUT ON QUINN — emma 🫧🌷 (@tomblythsbestie) July 21, 2025

tom blyth doing a quinn audio was NOT 😭✋🏻on my 2025 bingo card — hwi (@hwisblyth) July 20, 2025

tom blyth doing quinn… U DONT KNOW HOW BAD THIS IS FOR ME — ash 🌟🔮 (@lomlholly) July 20, 2025

When does “The Muse” Quinn audio Original come out?

So, when will we know if it’s Blyth whimpering into our headphones? Luckily, you won’t have to wait long. Quinn is dropping “The Muse” on Thursday, July 24. So, charge your AirPods, bestie. (And probably your vibrator, too. Who said that?)