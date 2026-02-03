The 6 Best Sex Scenes In ‘Tell Me Lies,’ Ranked 

It’s no secret that sex sells. Whether it be the early ‘90s or into the 2020s, that fact has always remained true. It’s especially true in the entertainment industry, where intense sex scenes fuel not only romance, but also drama and demise. Hot off the press and the show on everyone’s mind, the sex scenes in Tell Me Lies have been doing just that.
Based on the book by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies has drawn in viewers with the absolute chaos that is every character’s life on the show. The sultry sex scenes are an added bonus, creating fuel for the fire. However, what has viewers absolutely obsessed is the toxic, push-and-pull dynamic of Stephen and Lucy’s relationship. Watching their connection unravel through the most unhealthy coping mechanisms is what has people on the edge of their seat.
All three seasons of Tell Me Lies — packed with multiple sex scenes not only per season but per episode, demonstrate the multiple different relationships at play. Sex in Tell Me Lies is the main theme that drives the narrative, and more specifically, the portrayal of certain sexual relationships helps dictate certain behaviours and patterns. With intense scenes packed with full frontal nudity and passion, sex serves as a symbol for toxicity in this show — forbidden love, if you will. Here are all the best sex scenes in Tell Me Lies so far, ranked.
- Season 1 Episode 3: The first time Stephen & Lucy hook up
-
The intimacy of Lucy and Stephen’s first hookup is precisely what sets the stage for their intense and toxic relationship. Lucy rushes over in a fit of emotion after a moment of insecurity when she first meets Stephen’s ex girlfriend, Diana. Threatened by her presence, Lucy almost pounces on Stephen immediately, indulging in a steamy makeout session before engaging in the most passionate sex. Stephen talks Lucy through him giving her pleasure, and for the girls, that’s one of the sexiest things a man can do. He takes control in this scene, setting the pace for the moment — and, perhaps, the first indicator of his emotional pull on Lucy. After so much built-up tension, this four-minute sex scene leaves viewers wanting more of their chemistry.
- Season 3 Episode 3: Lucy & Alex’s Kinky Sex
-
At this point in Season 3, it’s clear Lucy is far past any hope of redemption with Stephen’s pull on her. After making the embarrassing confession that she lied about sexual assault because Stephen wanted the control and power of being able to destroy her, Lucy is desperate. She knows she made possibly the biggest mistake she could make, and she seeks comfort in the emotionally detached Alex. This intense scene showing a play-by-play montage of Lucy’s confession and their emotionally degrading sex — wherein Alex calls her “pathetic” and “nothing” upon her request — is nothing short of freaky. It unravels the fact that not only does Lucy keep repeating toxic patterns, she actually gets off on it.
- Season 1 Episode 3: Stephen & Diana in her dorm
-
After Diana gets the research position Stephen seemingly put in so much effort for, he can’t accept that she received it based on her own merit. He teases her about it, attempting to initiate a rise out of her, but Diana plays him back the same way, taunting him. Rather than lash out, Diana knows exactly how to push Stephen’s buttons, and in Season 1, their relationship is fueled by angry, passionate sex. More importantly, their connection is based on their shared narcissism, which is why they work so well. Diana taunts Stephen further, pushing the narrative that she got the position based on her looks, and tension spills over into a hot and steamy hookup. Their connection reflects one of a forbidden love, having once attempted a relationship and failed at this point in the show. Somehow, that makes this scene even steamier — the idea of wanting something you could never have fully.
- Season 3 Episode 4: Pippa & Diana’s First Hookup
-
From one of the many unexpected twists Season 2 brought us, Pippa and Diana’s relationship was probably one of the more pleasant ones. Although fans just caught a minor glimpse into their connection in Season 3, the long awaited return of Season 3 finally let viewers in on the slow buildup of the tension. After hanging out as “friends” multiple times, sharing stolen glances and little moments of flirtation, Pippa and Diana have their first real hookup after what feels like the slowest burn romance. It’s soft, and gentle, filled with gazes of longing and intense desire. They engage in pleasuring each other, a feeling that’s obviously new for both of them as they explore their sexualities, but all the more passionate.
- Season 2 Episode 8: Lucy & Stephen’s Fallback
-
To say fans were the least surprised about Stephen and Lucy hooking up again would be an understatement. In true fallback fashion, after tormenting each other with their sick and twisted games, they fall back into desire and familiarity. Although a short scene, after all the buildup, their sex is steamy, intense, and confirmation of their magnetic pull on each other. No matter how far they both try to stay away from each other, they always circle back.
- Season 2 Episode 7: Pippa & Wrigley
-
Pippa and Wrigley’s dynamic is playful, but for the most part, their sex lacks the obvious fire and passion the other couples seem to have. However, in this steamy scene after they’re laying in bed, where Pippa takes charge and talks Wrigley through pleasuring her, it spices things up. Rather than focusing on speed and instant gratification like he usually does, he takes time to listen to Pippa’s wants, allowing the sex to be much more sensual and intimate. Though they don’t ultimately end up together, this particular scene is a huge turn-on for the girls, and bonus points for Wrigley: listening carefully to the women’s needs rather than only caring about his own.