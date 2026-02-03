The 6 Best Sex Scenes In ‘Tell Me Lies,’ Ranked 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that sex sells. Whether it be the early ‘90s or into the 2020s, that fact has always remained true. It’s especially true in the entertainment industry, where intense sex scenes fuel not only romance, but also drama and demise. Hot off the press and the show on everyone’s mind, the sex scenes in Tell Me Lies have been doing just that.

Based on the book by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies has drawn in viewers with the absolute chaos that is every character’s life on the show. The sultry sex scenes are an added bonus, creating fuel for the fire. However, what has viewers absolutely obsessed is the toxic, push-and-pull dynamic of Stephen and Lucy’s relationship. Watching their connection unravel through the most unhealthy coping mechanisms is what has people on the edge of their seat.

All three seasons of Tell Me Lies — packed with multiple sex scenes not only per season but per episode, demonstrate the multiple different relationships at play. Sex in Tell Me Lies is the main theme that drives the narrative, and more specifically, the portrayal of certain sexual relationships helps dictate certain behaviours and patterns. With intense scenes packed with full frontal nudity and passion, sex serves as a symbol for toxicity in this show — forbidden love, if you will. Here are all the best sex scenes in Tell Me Lies so far, ranked.