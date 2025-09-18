This Is Not A Drill: A Chris Briney Audio Erotica Is Coming

Team Bonrad, how are we feeling? After that whirlwind TSITP finale, I know I’m not the only one with real, true, (borderline parasocial) undying romantic feelings for Conrad Fisher. And, if you’re with me, allow me to hold your hand and tell you something very important: A Chris Briney Quinn Original is apparently coming. (And so am I! Who said that?)

Beginning on Sept. 15, the popular audio erotica app Quinn started sharing not-so-subtle videos of Briney — as well as nods to TSITP — to promote their original audio “Hidden Harbor.” One post featured what appears to be Briney (I know those hands anywhere) carrying a surfboard, placing it in an old truck, and drinking a bottle of beer with the caption, “That is 100% his look. HIDDEN HARBOR drops Friday. Only on the Quinn app,” which directly references the TSITP quote, “This is 100% your look, Connie baby.” Is this considered edging, or?

Then, on Sept. 18, Quinn officially announced that Briney is starring in the Original audio with the caption “It’s always been him.” In an exclusive with Cosmopolitan, Briney said what drew him to working with Quinn “was the emphasis that they place on female-driven stories.” He continued, saying, “I think a lot of what we have digested for a long time is not that, you know? There’s a lot of male-driven and sort of loose stereotypes and loose morality sometimes, so it was exciting to read something that is quite the antithesis of that—something empowering. [Those kinds of stories] are overdue.”

Naturally, the internet is losing it — and I’m right there with ’em.

chris briney on quinn will be the only thing my corpse will be looking forward to after tsitp ends pic.twitter.com/uO2gZVQBFm — nema ✧ conrad brainrot (@yearnerconrad) September 15, 2025

they got chris briney side questing and doing quinn audio. i can already hear the conrad fisher edits. pic.twitter.com/Eks7pIUWE8 — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) September 15, 2025

When does the Chris Briney Quinn Audio, “Hidden Harbor,” come out?

The wait is almost over, besties. According to Quinn, the first episode of the series will be out on Sept. 19. If it’s similar to other Quinn Originals — like Tom Blyth’s (still not over that) — then we should anticipate it being a three-part affair. Praise.

Is Quinn free?

A bit of a bummer, here. No, Quinn is not free — but it’s probably because they pay their writers and creators, so that’s a win, IMHO. It is free to download, though, and is available for Apple and Android users alike.

How much does Quinn audio cost?

You can get full access to Quinn’s entire library, including their Originals, for $4.99/month. As an OG Quinn user and supporter of ethical porn, I can confidently say that if you can swing it, it’s totally worth the cost. Trust.

So, charge your headphones — and your fave vibrator, too.