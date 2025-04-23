Hard-Launch Your College Decision With These Decision Day IG Captions For Couples

Making the decision of where to go to college can stir up a lot of different emotions: it can be extremely stressful, but also incredibly exciting. This decision may be made even harder when considering when your partner is going to go. But no matter what, making your college decision is something to celebrate — and what better way to hard-launch your next chapter than with these college Decision Day IG captions for couples?

Whether you’re headed to the same campus or preparing for a long-distance relationship, finding the right words to capture the moment matters. The perfect caption can celebrate your hard work, your excitement for the future, and the strength of your bond — all while making your post Instagram-worthy, of course.

So, I’ve rounded up the best Decision Day captions for couples. Whether you’re looking for something short and sweet or a caption that tells your story, DW, I’ve got you covered. Here are 25 college Decision Day IG captions to announce your decision with your partner. Whether you and your partner are going to the same college or different schools, remember that this new journey, no matter how scary it may feel, is something to celebrate.

Best of luck on your new chapter, bestie! Y’all got this!

25 College Decision Day IG Captions:

Found my person, and now we’re off to [University Name]! Our futures just got a little brighter… and so did our love. From high school to [University Name] and beyond, together forever. Get ready [University Name], we’re about to bring the chaos (and the cute) together! This journey is even better with you by my side. Ready for college adventures… and all the memories we’ll make together! Officially, college partners in crime! Today is where your book begins, the rest is still unwritten. – Natasha Bedingfield The next chapter is officially written, and we’re doing it side by side. This decision is only the beginning, and I’m so happy to make it with you by my side. Different schools, same love story. Let the next chapter begin Our next chapter starts now, and I can’t wait to explore it with you. Two campuses, one love story. From high school to college, we’re doing this journey hand in hand! Same dream, two hearts, one unforgettable journey. College, here we come! We chose our schools, but we’ll always choose each other. New campus, new chapter, same us. From prom dates to college mates (well, kinda). Let the next adventure begin! Two schools, one love, endless FaceTime calls. Worth it. Let the LDR begin. We may be heading to different places, but our story stays strong. Our love’s going the distance — literally. Applying to college? Stressful. Doing life with you? Effortless. From “Will you go to prom with me?” to “See you at move-in!” Growing up with you — can’t wait to grow old with you, too.

All that’s left to do is put in the work to make it work.