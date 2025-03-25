Warning: These Spicy Texts Might Make Your LDR Book A Flight

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder,” they say. Yes, long-distance relationships have a reputation for being challenging – not only are you separated from the one person you want to be next to the most, but the majority (if not all) of communication is through phone calls and/or text messages. So, consider spicing things up with these flirty texts for your long-distance relationship.

Relationships require a ton of nurturing in general, but LDRs require even more TLC. Communicating effectively can be much more difficult, and so can keeping things fun and spicy. You might be wondering, is there even a way to be flirty from miles and miles away? Well, my touch-deprived friend, there is — and I have a way to transform your long-distance relationship’s spark to a full-blown flame.

Aside from making time to see your LDR bae and vice-versa, there aren’t many other ways to spice things up in the relationship. It can be hard to figure out ways to keep each other on your toes and excited about the future when you’re so far away. Luckily, my idea of flirty-fun doesn’t require a plane ticket or an 18-hour bus ride – just you, your phone, and some cheeky texts that will have your bae blushing across the country. (Or across the state, if they’re not too far.)

25 Flirty Texts for your long-distance relationship:

U should be illegal… bc ur stealing my heart across state lines 🚨 Currently accepting applications for a teleportation device so I can be in ur arms asap 😩 Wanna make a bet? If u guess what I’m wearing right now, I’ll send u proof 😘 I just rewatched our old texts like they were a rom-com… we’re kinda iconic 🤭 Lowkey considering mailing myself to u in a big box with ‘Handle With Care’ on it 👀 The way I’d let you ruin my sleep schedule just to hear your voice all night 😭 I think you broke my bed…oh wait, no. That was just me tossing and turning wishing you were in it 🥱 I could text you what I’m thinking right now… or I could save it for when I’m whispering it in ur ear 🧏 I may or may not be lying in bed, thinking about u, and what we’d be doing if distance wasn’t a thing. Wanna guess?? Just a reminder that I have a strict no-long-distance policy…which means u need to come here, like, immediately 🙏 Every time I miss u, I add something to my ‘Things I’m Gonna Do to You When I See You’ list. It’s getting long af 😬 Are you free later? I need to hear ur voice, and maybe some other things 🫶 This long-distance thing is really testing my patience… I have a few ideas to make up for lost time 💁‍♀️ Would it be too forward if I said I can still feel ur hands on me? 🤭

If I had to choose between texting u and actually hearing ur voice, I’d choose option 3: being right next to u 🥺 I have a new plan: I just show up at ur door. Thoughts??? 👀 Pretty rude of u to be so far away when I clearly need u here 🙄 What’s one thing you wish we could be doing together right now? 💕 I think I’ve hit my limit of missing u today… time to do something about that 😌 I’m debating if I should send u a risky text or let u suffer 🤔 Name one thing you’d do to me if we weren’t miles apart 😋 Even through a screen, u still give me butterflies 🫣 You feel like home, even from miles away 😪 If this is what long-distance feels like, imagine how unstoppable we’ll be when we’re together 😍 I can’t wait for the day when I don’t have to miss u anymore 🥹

Whether you and your boo are a flight away or a four-hour drive between each other, these texts are perfect for any mood, any time of the day. Don’t let your LDR slip into a static, boring routine of “good morning!” and “goodnight, sleep well!” day-in and day-out – keep things exciting with fun texts that will make both of you want to sneak away to text each other at work, school, or when you’re grocery shopping with mom (just don’t forget to grab that loaf of bread she told you to get.) Stay flirty and fun – even when you’re not just a hop, skip, and a jump away from bae. It’s guaranteed to keep that flame ignited, through the screen or otherwise.