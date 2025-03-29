With National College Decision Day just around the corner on May 1, there is no better time to announce where you plan on spending the next four years — so why not celebrate with an Instagram reveal that’s equal parts funny and celebratory? You’ve more than earned a celebration worthy of its own Instagram post, so now’s your chance to share all that excitement (and maybe show off all your new college swag) with all your followers.

From planning a school spirit-filled bed party to having a stunning photoshoot in your backyard, there are countless ways to capture your excitement over this big life decision. No matter your approach, you’re going to want your post to feel like you (with maybe a tad bit of humor and charm). After all, this is the next four years of your life we’re talking about, and if that doesn’t deserve a feed-worthy celebration, what does?

Pop Culture-Inspired Funny College Decision Instagram Captions

“What, like it’s hard?” – Legally Blonde “On Wednesdays, we wear [your college colors]” – Mean Girls “Welcome to college, B. This is going to be a blast” – Gossip Girl “Spotted: A future freshman living out their dream” – Gossip Girl Got a secret, can you keep it? Actually, no: I’m going to [college name]! – Pretty Little Liars @college hello, you – You “Hey look Ma, I made it” – Panic at The Disco Started from the bottom now we’re here – “Started From The Bottom” by Drake “This is what dreams are made of” – “What Dreams Are Made Of” by Hilary Duff “I’m almost there!” – “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog

School-Specific Funny College Decision Instagram Captions

Florida forecast: A 100% chance of Gator pride. – University of Florida U C (LA) what I did there? Go Bruins!” – University of California, Los Angeles Excuse me while I “Yale” from the rooftops: I’m officially a Bulldog! – Yale NY-U better believe I’m heading to the Big Apple! – New York University Roll Tide, roll! I’m all in for the next four years. – University of Alabama Orange you glad I’m about to rep the Vols? – University of Tennessee I’m Tech-ing my talents to Blacksburg! – Virginia Tech Bringing the heat to The U – University of Miami I can’t “Grove” on without you — see you soon, Ole Miss! – University of Mississippi ASU called, and I said, “Bring on the heat!” – Arizona State University High Cal-i-bear – University of California, Berkeley So this just haPENNed – University of Pennsylvania Later, Gators — I’m going to FSU – Florida State University See you Soon(er) – University of Oklahoma The (wild)cat’s out of the bag – Villanova University (T) C U soon, Ft. Worth – Texas Christian University Officially Ivy but out of your League – any Ivy League school

Witty & Funny College Decision Instagram Captions