Can’t Sleep In Your Dorm? Here Are 4 Tips For Getting Better Sleep

Let’s be real: living in a dorm means constant distraction. Noise, late-night study sessions, and limited privacy, living with roommates, can make rest feel impossible. Yes, it’s normal if you can’t sleep in your dorm — but, still, skipping sleep isn’t cute. It’s the foundation for your academic success, mental health, and how you show up every day. Without having consistent rest, simple tasks such as focusing in class or managing stress become harder, and your overall well-being can quickly take a hit.

Dr. Luke Barr, a board-certified neurologist and Chief Medical Officer at SensIQ, says, “Sleep is one of the most overlooked aspects of student life, yet it directly impacts memory, mood, and academic performance.” College students pay a heavier price for poor sleep compared to older adults, he explains, since their brains are still in a critical stage of development. Chronic sleep deprivation doesn’t just lead to grogginess and mood swings; it can affect long-term brain health, decision-making, and even your immune system.

But the real question is: how can you actually rest in a dorm? The challenges of co-living with other students and the endless campus life buzz often feel like sleep comes last on the priority list. The good news? With intentional strategies and building good habits, it’s possible to carve out the rest that you need.

Set boundaries & build better habits

Communication is essential, and it’s the first step to achieving better sleep. Dr. Barr recommends setting clear expectations with roommates about quiet hours. He explains, “One of the most effective practices I recommend is setting clear boundaries with roommates about sleep and quiet hours, since communication goes a long way in preventing disruptions.” Simple agreements, such as lowering music volume after a certain time, can make a big impact. The environment also plays a huge role. Dr. Barr explains: “Creating a dorm-friendly sleep environment matters, which can mean using earplugs, keeping the room cool and uncluttered, or using blackout curtains.”

Kasryn Kapp, a licensed therapist who specializes in sleep, adds that how you use your dorm space can help you associate where “relax time” is vs. “work time.” Kapp explains: “In a dorm, you’re doing all the things in one room, so your brain stops associating bed with sleep. My favorite hack is the bed-as-couch method: keep your bed made with a blanket on top during the day, and then switch to “bed mode” under the covers at night. This simple distinction can help train your brain to recognize when it’s time to rest and shut off for the day.”

Rethink your nightly routine

It’s no secret that screens and caffeine are sleep’s worst enemies. Barr emphasizes cutting back on stimulants like late-night coffee (this is going to be a hard one for me) and energy drinks: “Reducing caffeine and screen exposure a few hours before bed helps students fall asleep more easily and ensures deeper, more restorative rest,” he says.

Kapp agrees, but has a more flexible, forgiving approach: “Total screen bans aren’t realistic for most students. Instead, adjust your devices to ‘night shift’ or low blue light settings, dim your room lighting to amber tones, and save stressful work for earlier in the evening,” she says.

Stay consistent (yes, even on weekends)

Even though the dorm distractions are real, both experts highlight consistency as the ultimate game-changer. Going to bed and waking up at the same time, even if your schedule is packed, helps regulate your circadian rhythm. Pair that with small environmental fixes such as earplugs, cooler room temperature, and white noise apps, and you’ll give yourself a much better shot at an uninterrupted rest.

Dr. Barr explains, “The key is consistency. Even if schedules are packed, going to bed and waking up around the same time each day helps regulate the circadian rhythm. Students who treat sleep as a non-negotiable part of their success often find their academic performance, mental health, and overall well-being improve significantly.”

Don’t ignore the bigger picture

Beyond just quick fixes, sleep also directly impacts your long-term mental health. “Students who treat them as a non-negotiable part of their success often find their academic performance, mental health, and overall well-being improved significantly,” says Barr.

Kapp adds on by shifting the larger campus culture around sleep matters as well. College comes with an unspoken expectation that students should push themselves to the limit by staying up all night to study or treating exhaustion like a badge of honor. This “grind culture” normalizes unhealthy patterns and makes it harder for students to prioritize rest without feeling guilty or lazy. “Instead of glorifying all matters, campuses can help by moving assignment deadlines earlier in the day,” she says. “Faculty are starting to realize that policies around midnight deadlines can’t unintentionally encourage sleep deprivation.”

Dorm life may not be made for perfect sleep, but with smarter habits and a little consistency, you can catch quality rest. Your brain and grades will thank you.