Bestie, You *Might* Be Wearing The Wrong Shoes On The StairMaster

If you’re interested in starting a workout regimen, then one of the most effective and easy-to-use exercise machines is the StairMaster — and from what I’ve heard, it works wonders. But when it comes to the correct shoe attire for it, then that’s when things can get a little confusing.

For those unfamiliar with the StairMaster, it’s a stationary fitness machine that simulates climbing stairs by rotating its steps. It’s used mainly for cardio or to tone the lower body, specifically the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes. For years, stair climbing has always been a go-to exercise routine to enhance the leg muscles, as you can see soccer players running up and down bleachers in order to boost their endurance.

In addition to toning your muscles and being a calorie burner, the StairMaster also includes a whole load of other benefits, such as strengthening your knees and improving bone health. If you have knee pain, using the StairMaster can actually relieve it; as you strengthen your knees, you reduce stress on your joints.

For StairMaster newbies, some questions might come up in terms of what shoes you should wear for it. So, can you wear running shoes on the StairMaster, or will plain old Converse work just as well? Luckily for you, I spoke with Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Clare Larson about what’s the best type of shoe to wear.

@remybbyxo 🥲 game changer when i put these new sneakers on. I’ve had the same ones for a while! Pro tip: I always set the timer as “time remaining” instead of “time elapsed” because id be satisfied seeing that ive been on for 30 minutes and stop. But i’ll keep going if I see I only have 20 minutes left #gymtok #stairmaster #asics ♬ Oh my God. – Quinny👍

Can’t get a straight answer from TikTok? Don’t worry — you’re not alone.“Shoes are honestly one of the most confusing parts of starting off at the gym, since everyone has an opinion and lots of influencers are trying to sell you the new viral TikTok shop shoes,” Larson says. “Cross trainers and light running shoes are the way to go for StairMaster and treadmill sessions since you don’t need as much support as trail or street running in the controlled environment, but you still need a bit more than the flat shoes recommended for weight training.”

Cross trainers and light running shoes are the best options because of their design: Cross trainers are meant for various roles, like yoga, elliptical machines, and weight training, so using them for the StairMaster is an easy decision. However, if you want that extra cushioning for your feet, running shoes are your perfect match; proper running shoes support your foot arches in order to withstand high-impact exercises, which in turn, protects your feet, toes, and knees. Plus, you’ll feel lighter and more versatile when you’re wearing correct footwear too.

Knowing this, next time you want to try the StairMaster, make sure you’re probably geared up with either of these great options. Trust me, your shoes absolutely make a difference in how good your workout turns out.