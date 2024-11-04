Ease Your Mind With These 5 Calming Journal Prompts

Sometimes, all you need to do is write it out. Whether you’re feeling scared, stressed, sad, or overwhelmed, journaling can be a great way to quell those negative feelings — even if it’s temporary. Writing down your feelings is a great step when it comes to processing them, but oftentimes, it can be hard to figure out where to start. Luckily, I have a few go-to calming journal prompts that can help you release and reflect on your emotions in a healthy, positive way.

Did you know that journaling has been proven to improve your mental health and reduce stress? It’s true! A study by Western Michigan University rounded up nearly 100 young adults who were asked to spend 15 minutes journaling or drawing about a stressful event, or writing about their plans for the day. After the 12-week study, it was found that people who journaled saw the biggest reduction in symptoms like depression, anxiety, and hostility, particularly if they were very distressed to begin with. Additionally, a 2018 study from The Pennsylvania State University also found that participants who journaled regularly reported lower perceived stress, more resilience, and better mental health as a whole. So yeah — taking those 15 minutes a day to let it all out can do wonders in terms of stress relief.

So, channel your zen and grab a pen. Here are five calming journal prompts you can write out to quell those negative thoughts and ease your mind.