Ease Your Mind With These 5 Calming Journal Prompts

Sometimes, all you need to do is write it out. Whether you’re feeling scared, stressed, sad, or overwhelmed, journaling can be a great way to quell those negative feelings — even if it’s temporary. Writing down your feelings is a great step when it comes to processing them, but oftentimes, it can be hard to figure out where to start. Luckily, I have a few go-to calming journal prompts that can help you release and reflect on your emotions in a healthy, positive way.
Did you know that journaling has been proven to improve your mental health and reduce stress? It’s true! A study by Western Michigan University rounded up nearly 100 young adults who were asked to spend 15 minutes journaling or drawing about a stressful event, or writing about their plans for the day. After the 12-week study, it was found that people who journaled saw the biggest reduction in symptoms like depression, anxiety, and hostility, particularly if they were very distressed to begin with. Additionally, a 2018 study from The Pennsylvania State University also found that participants who journaled regularly reported lower perceived stress, more resilience, and better mental health as a whole. So yeah — taking those 15 minutes a day to let it all out can do wonders in terms of stress relief.
So, channel your zen and grab a pen. Here are five calming journal prompts you can write out to quell those negative thoughts and ease your mind.
- What do I need in this moment?
Support is important. Whether you need a hug, a moment to rest, time with your loved ones, or even your favorite meal, this prompt can help you recognize the kind of support you need when you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed. Remember: there is no reason to restrict yourself from support, especially when you need it!
- What accomplishments, big or small, have I made today?
Reflecting on your daily wins — whether they’re large or small — is a great way to bring yourself back to, well, yourself. Feeling overwhelmed can sometimes cause you to overlook your daily victories, so this journal prompt can help you recognize all of the fantastic accomplishments you make just by existing.
- What are some of the things that bring you peace?
Make a list of them — the music you like, smells that bring you comfort, the TV shows you watch to quell the noise, it’s totally up to you. Think about the things you go to when you’re feeling overwhelmed and write them all out.
- What does your happiest, most calm day look like?
It could be lounging on a beach far away, or cuddling up on your couch with your favorite TV show. Either way, picturing that calm and serene moment can bring you a sense of relief during your most stressed, overwhelmed moments.
- What’s on your mind? Write it all down without stopping.
Let it all out. Sometimes, purging all of those worries, anxieties, and negative feelings onto your paper can help to clear your mind from them. After you’ve written them all out, turn the page in your journal and don’t look back. Move forward with a clear head!