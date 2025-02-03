Feeling Lazy? Here Are 7 Low-Energy Hobbies To Try

The winter season can come with a mixed bag of emotions, ranging from the well-known “winter blues” to seasonal depression. While these challenges can make it hard to get through day-to-day life, some commitments will require you to put a little amount of energy into them. Most activities may utilize high energy, such as hiking and rock climbing. But, if you consider yourself a lazy person, these activities aren’t for you. Enter: low-energy hobbies.
When we think of hobbies, we think of an activity that brings the most joy to our lives — even if they seem pretty relaxed, or even “lazy.” This type of activity could consist of reading, writing, shopping, and cooking. Plus, having a hobby helps with relieving stress, skill development, and boosting your mental health in the process. Even if you have a weekly schedule that is loaded with busy tasks, you can always opt for low-energy hobbies.
Low-energy hobbies have been noted to significantly improve a person’s mental well-being. Originally garnering attention on TikTok, many creators have listed their own low-energy hobbies, which are basic everyday tasks that we all contribute to. Some of these hobbies can be anything from watching TV to doing research.
So, you think you’re in the mood for another hobby? Here are seven low-energy hobbies for you to incorporate into your daily routine.
Seven low-energy hobbies to try asap:
- Writing
-
Writing, journaling, or scribbling. Whatever you want to call it, jolting down your feelings on a piece of paper is one of the greatest tools to have. It’s therapeutic and relaxing, and it can also build on muscle memory and increase the stability of your mental health. Whether you’re at home or at a coffee shop, live out your wildest dreams through the power of your words.
- Drawing
-
If you were a visual learner growing up, then drawing will become your ultimate hobby. Similar to writing, drawing gives you the ability to express your creativity. You can create sketches of public figures, friends, and family. Even if you are not a perfectionist at art, doodling is great, too.
- Reading
-
For those who are chronically online, you’re probably a proud member of the BookTok community. As a lover of reading, the benefits that come with reading include stress management, improved vocabulary, and great critical thinking. Plus, you’ll be entertaining yourself in the process thanks to a wonderful plot and characters.
- Crocheting
-
Crocheting rocks — plain and simple. The popular craft gives you the opportunity to make your own blankets, scarves, and home decor. Also, it’s considered to be easier than knitting.
- Photography
-
If you live and breathe taking selfies or pics, then consider taking up photography. You can take some beautiful pictures that will be worthy of creating mood boards, pins, and photobooks.
- Puzzle
-
Some will view puzzles as a child’s toy, but it can be much more than that. Putting together pieces and sorting out the combinations can do some amazing tricks for your brain.
- baking
-
Are sweets your guilty pleasure? Make it into a hobby by baking some amazing treats in the kitchen. You can search for some new recipes to try out or make your famous family recipe as a way to kill time.