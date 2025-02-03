Feeling Lazy? Here Are 7 Low-Energy Hobbies To Try

The winter season can come with a mixed bag of emotions, ranging from the well-known “winter blues” to seasonal depression. While these challenges can make it hard to get through day-to-day life, some commitments will require you to put a little amount of energy into them. Most activities may utilize high energy, such as hiking and rock climbing. But, if you consider yourself a lazy person, these activities aren’t for you. Enter: low-energy hobbies.

When we think of hobbies, we think of an activity that brings the most joy to our lives — even if they seem pretty relaxed, or even “lazy.” This type of activity could consist of reading, writing, shopping, and cooking. Plus, having a hobby helps with relieving stress, skill development, and boosting your mental health in the process. Even if you have a weekly schedule that is loaded with busy tasks, you can always opt for low-energy hobbies.

Low-energy hobbies have been noted to significantly improve a person’s mental well-being. Originally garnering attention on TikTok, many creators have listed their own low-energy hobbies, which are basic everyday tasks that we all contribute to. Some of these hobbies can be anything from watching TV to doing research.

So, you think you’re in the mood for another hobby? Here are seven low-energy hobbies for you to incorporate into your daily routine.

Seven low-energy hobbies to try asap: