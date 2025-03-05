Having Hangxiety? Here’s What An Expert Want You To Know

Let’s be honest: During your time in college, you’re pretty likely to indulge in alcohol at some point. The beverage is a highlight at many parties, tailgates, and private events. Even if it’s your first time drinking alcohol, drinking too much of it will lead to the cruel effects of a hangover the morning after. What does a hangover look like, you may ask? Well, prepare to feel a heavy dose of fatigue, nausea, and dizziness — as well as the dreaded “hangxiety.”

“Hangxiety” is the feeling of anxiousness and worry — oftentimes about your actions from the night before. Affecting up to 20% of people who drink alcohol, a large dose of alcohol consumption can lead to sleep deprivation and difficulty concentrating, which worsens anxiety. With this being known as a special blend of anxiety and hangovers, this grueling post-drinking experience is sure enough to make you feel miserable.

Combining the effects anxiety and hangovers can bring on similar symptoms that are closely associated with hangovers, although it’s more complex due to the added formula of stress and worry. Not only can it affect your mental health, but it can also affect your physical health, as well. “The combination of dehydration, poor sleep, and chemical imbalances in the brain can increase anxiety and depressive thoughts,” founder of Start Your Recovery Brooks Lape says. “Repeated episodes may contribute to long-term mental health struggles, including chronic anxiety or depression.”

Hangxiety tends to keep the body in high alert, because the nervous system is affected by the symptoms, which also causes a racing heart and sweating. Overall, your physical state will feel uneasy and it may be hard to snap out of it.

College students are more vulnerable to fall into hangxiety.

Given how big alcohol is within college culture, students will feel pressured to consume alcohol as a way to feel seen and fit in with the crowd. However, this stage of life can bring uncertainty among one’s relationship with booze, and most of the time, students aren’t fully educated about the toxicity of alcoholism and other alcohol-related issues. “Worrying about making a fool of oneself or not remembering what was done the previous night can lead to increased anxiety,” Lape says. “At some point, students may develop avoidance or unhealthy coping strategies.”

Hangxiety can also lead to a pattern of unhealthy alcohol consumption, since alcohol increases dopamine and disrupts neurotransmitters in the brain, leaving you to feel groggy the next morning. As time goes on and you’re still suffering from hangxiety, it may no longer serve as a “social drink” and more as a dependency, which can further anxiety and depression.

It’s possible to have a healthy relationship with alcohol.

Believe it or not, balancing a healthy relationship with alcohol is possible for those who are seeking moderation or a cut down from alcohol intake. You can also try to practice abstinence, meaning that you are not going to be drinking alcohol for the foreseeable future. Being mindful of your alcohol consumption can help combat the effects of hangxiety, and you’ll be doing yourself a big favor in the long run.

In order to combat hangxiety, make sure to choose your drinks wisely and moderate your alcohol intake. You don’t want to end up drinking more than you should. “Managing one’s relationship with alcohol involves setting very clear limits, staying mindful of personal triggers and prioritizing hydration and nutrition,” Lape says. “Being aware of why one drinks — whether for socializing, stress relief, or escape — can also help prevent dependence.”

So, if you’re feeling anxious after drinking alcohol, don’t worry — it happens. By taking care of yourself when you do feel anxious, to evaluating the way alcohol makes you feel, that feeling of hangxiety can go from all-consuming to manageable in the long run.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).