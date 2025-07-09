Wellness Girlies — These Prime Day Deals Are For You

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

In my opinion, the best part of the year is Prime Day: it’s the only time when you can get literally anything (including sex toys and your favorite beauty products) for a fraction of the price. However, Amazon Prime Day isn’t just about scoring the ultimate discounts on tech gadgets or stocking up on household essentials – it’s also the perfect opportunity to invest in your health and well-being without breaking the bank. And if you’re in the market for some Amazon Prime Day 2025 wellness and fitness deals, you’ve come to the right place, bestie.

From supplement powders to keep you energized and yoga mats that actually stay put during your flow, to massage balls that melt away any and all post-workout soreness, these sales are your chance to grab high-quality items for less. Whether you are an expert athlete, pilates princess, or just starting your journey toward healthier habits, this curated list of wellness and fitness finds is designed to help you feel stronger, more energized, and back on the grind, all while taking advantage of these limited-time offers.

Ready to treat your body on a budget? Here are 15 Amazon Prime Day 2025 wellness and fitness deals you don’t want to miss.

syntus Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set ($26) The Syntus Yoga Strap & Block Set is a must-have duo for any yogi. The high-density cork blocks provide just the right amount of support during your flow and the durable strap is perfect for getting into some deep stretches. See On Amazon

nuplot Nuplot Pilates Essentials Kit ($32) The Syntus Yoga Strap & Block Set is a must-have duo for any yogi. The high-density cork blocks provide just the right amount of support during your flow, and the durable strap is perfect for getting into some deep stretches. See On Amazon

esvan ESVAN Yoga Tote Bag ($20) This isn’t just a yoga bag — this is your new go-everywhere tote bag. Designed with a space to hold your yoga mat, this spacious bag is perfect for everything from gym sessions to beach days or errands around town. See On Amazon

adlife AdLife Wrist and Ankle Weights ($17) Add some weight and resistance to your workouts with these wrist and ankle weights that are perfect for walking, pilates, yoga, or even just adding spice to your errands. With multiple color options — black, blue, pink, or green — you can choose a set that fits your vibe at a fraction of the price. See On Amazon

keppi Keppi Electrolyte Powder ($24) Hydration just got a major upgrade with this keto-friendly electrolyte powder designed to replenish essential minerals. With flavors like Mango, Lemon Lime, and Raspberry Lemonade (plus seven more), there’s a flavor for every mood and every bottle. See On Amazon

fit & fresh Fit & Fresh Blender Bottle ($11) Make your post-workout nutrition easy with this Blender Bottle. Ideal for fitness lovers and busy lifestyles, this bottle is built to last whether you are at the gym, home, or on the go. See On Amazon

bloom Bloom Nutrition Whey Isolate Protein Powder ($35) Clean and simple, Bloom’s Protein Powder is a great pick for anyone looking to boost their protein intake without spending too much money. (It’s tasty, too.) See On Amazon

fitzelar FITZELAR Double Lacrosse Massage Ball ($9) Relieve muscle knots with this peanut-shaped massage ball that is designed specifically for effective myofascial release. At just $9, it’s the perfect way to relieve soreness and speed recovery. See On Amazon

gya labs Gya Labs Soothing Massage Oil ($14) Experience the power of cinnamon and peppermint with this massage oil designed to target sore muscles and ease tension. The cinnamon helps to increase circulation while the peppermint delivers a cooling sensation to soothe all kinds of aches. See On Amazon

yes4all Yes4All Kettlebell Set ($28) Take your strength training to the next level with this adjustable kettlebell. Whether you’re swinging, squatting, or pressing, this kettlebell is perfect for all kinds of workouts. See On Amazon

gaiam Gaiam Yoga Mat ($27) Whether it’s your first Downward Dog or your tenth power vinyasa class, this yoga mat offers the perfect blend of comfort and stability. Perfect for yoga, pilates, or stretching, the non-slip surface keeps you grounded in any practice you find yourself in. See On Amazon

ealgro EALGRO 40 oz. Tumbler ($16) Stay hydrated with this 40 oz. tumbler. Perfect for water, sports drinks, coffee, or tea, this insulated tumbler keeps your liquids hot or cold depending on your preference. See On Amazon

oura Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage ($219) The Oura Ring is a sleek and fashionable powerhouse that offers advanced health tracking while also being lightweight and water-resistant. It delivers real-time insights 24/7 into your sleep quality, stress levels, heart rate, etc. You can even sync it with your favorite wellness apps. See On Amazon

trideer Trideer Yoga Ball ($17) Whether you’re deep into pilates or need a desk chair upgrade, this yoga ball is a versatile must-have. With three size options and a variety of colors, it supports all your needs from stretches to stability exercises to posture correction. See On Amazon