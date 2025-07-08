13 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals To Shop & Add To Your Makeup Bag This Summer

Consider this your official invitation to the ultimate summer glow-up — one that might even be worthy of its own 2000s movie makeover montage. With the school year all wrapped up and warmer days in full swing, Amazon Prime Day is here to spoil you with discounts on everything beauty, from creamy body shimmers to luxe makeup must-haves. The best part? These beauty steals are just a few clicks away! No wait lines, no stress, and no FOMO. Perfect if you’re looking to spend hours on the beach instead of in the salon.

It can be overwhelming to navigate all of the summer promos going on, but you don’t have to worry. We did all the digging just for you because let’s (literally) face it, glowing skin waits for no one. So whether you’re looking to refresh your skin care routine, stock up on viral TikTok beauty essentials, or finally snag that hair tool you’ve been wanting to try, this summer’s Prime Day beauty deals are your ticket to glowing all season long. Plus, it’s the perfect way to hit refresh before the fall semester rolls around. Read on for 13 Prime Day beauty finds that will have you serving face all summer long.

Sol De Janeiro Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($39) There’s a reason this body cream has won multiple awards. Rich in caffeine and containing notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, this cream tightens and provides deep hydration to your skin. And the best part? It also serves as a natural body shimmer. See On Amazon

Medicube Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream ($15) Collagen is a key ingredient in the recipe for smooth, glowing skin, and this jelly cream is no exception. Infused with collagen and Vitamin B3, this cream smooths out uneven skin and provides you with a more refreshed and radiant complexion. It’s also dermatologist-tested, doesn’t contain silicones or artificial colors, and it creates a smooth, “glass skin” effect. See On Amazon

Laneige Laneige Lip Glowy Balm ($16) This lightweight, moisturizing lip balm will find a perfect home in your bag with its pocket-size and easy, on-the-go application. Containing shea and murumuru seed butters for some much-needed hydration (especially during these hotter months), this lippie will add a touch of shine wherever you go. See On Amazon

Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Serum ($7) This budget-friendly body oil is ideal for treating scars, stretch marks, or just overall uneven skin. It may be infused with essential oils like chamomile and lavender, but it won’t clog your pores or subject you to oily skin. It’s suitable for all skin types and it still locks in moisture. See On Amazon

Lancôme Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara ($21) This lash-lifting mascara features a curved brush designed to add volume to your lashes without getting too clumpy. And with its lightweight gel formula, it won’t flake or smudge all day. See On Amazon

Garnier Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water ($8) I personally swear by Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water. Ever since I switched from makeup wipes (that dried out my skin) to this micellar water, I’ve noticed that my makeup comes off easier and my skin feels more refreshed after each use. No need to rub at your waterproof mascara and risk taking off an eyelash. This will become your new best friend. See On Amazon

SHEGLAM SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush ($6) Your mascara isn’t the only thing that will be waterproof this summer. This waterproof blush comes in over 20 different colors, provides light coverage that isn’t too cakey, and is enriched with Vitamin C to brighten your natural glow. Plus, the built-in sponge makes application so much easier. See On Amazon

SHEGLAM SHEGLAM Sun Sculpt Liquid Contour ($6) If you’re hoping to achieve a sculpted and snatched look this summer, this is the product for you. This contour is super blendable, highly pigmented, and contains a formula designed specifically for long-lasting wear. See On Amazon

SHEGLAM SHEGLAM Automatic Curling Iron 1 Inch ($30) This automatic curling iron is about to make your hair routine a whole lot faster. Specifically designed for travel, it features an anti-burn top and anti-tangle design to reduce frizz and heat damage. It’s also suitable for beginners looking to amp up their hair care! See On Amazon

BAIMEI BAIMEI IcyMe Jade Roller ($10) As someone who incorporated a jade roller into my daily routine, I cannot emphasize enough how amazing they are. After washing my face, I like to use my roller to lock in my Vitamin C serum and give myself a mini massage first thing in the morning. This particular set comes with a gua sha and a roller, which are both made with rose quartz to relieve muscle tension and cool your complexion. Plus, it’ll look so cute on your vanity! See On Amazon

Kitsch Kitsch Satin Heatless Curler Set ($12) If you try to avoid heat when it comes to styling your hair, this is the product for you. This TikTok-approved hair curler helps you achieve perfect curls or waves without the use of a heat tool. Featuring a curling rod and two scrunchies, just wrap your hair around the rod and secure each end with a scrunchie. It’s comfy enough to sleep in, and easy to remove the next morning. See On Amazon

bareMinerals bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation ($28) This lightweight mineral foundation provides sheer-to-full coverage with a natural, glowy finish. There’s 30 different shades to choose from, and it’s vegan, non-comedogenic, and free of talc. Just buff it into your skin and repeat the process until you achieve your desired coverage. See On Amazon