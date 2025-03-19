These Spring Equinox Journal Prompts Are All About Personal Growth

With the winter blues and flu season leaving the room, it’s time for spring to make its long-awaited entrance. The spring equinox — or first day of spring — takes place on March 20. And what better way to celebrate than writing up these eight spring equinox journal prompts?
Spring is known as the season for rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings in life. So, you can thank the equinox for allowing you to spend more time outside as the days are longer. Supported by vibrant colors and warm weather, spring is the time of the year that many look forward to, especially when it comes to their mental health.
With spring’s arrival, there are many themes that will be taking place in one’s life. Most people will be focused on bettering themselves and symbolizing the importance of growth. Others will be working on reversing their seasonal depression with increased serotonin production and practicing mindfulness. However, like all seasons, it can have a significant impact on your mental health. While some will appreciate the warmth that spring offers, the lasting effects of seasonal depression are enough to be carried over into the new season.
If you’re in need of some inspiration on how to prioritize more sleep or engage in self-care, these eight journal prompts will help guide you through.
- What seeds are you planting?
Spring is all about planting new seeds and watching them grow into beautiful flowers. In this case, your life may be in need of some seeds. Are you planting seeds of newfound joy? Are you planting seeds of success? Think of the positivity that you want to incorporate into your life.
- Take a moment to reflect on what’s light and dark for you.
During spring, the days are longer and the nights are shorter. Because of this, we get an extra hour of daylight. Like daylights saving time, reflect on moments in your life that have been either light or dark for you. This prompt will open your mind up to different situations and their impact on your wellbeing.
- How do you feel entering the new season?
Entering a new season can come with a mixed bag of emotions. You’ll feel excited, anxious, hopeful, or nostalgic. Whatever the emotion is, be honest with yourself about how you feel about the upcoming spring equinox. Will this be a fresh start? Are you hoping for new opportunities?
- What changes would you like to incorporate into your life?
One of the major themes of spring is growth. As you grow into the new season, reflect on some changes that you may want to take action toward. This can be ditching soda in favor of healthier alternatives or going to bed at 9 pm instead of midnight. Make sure that these changes fall through and it’s something that you’ll stay committed to.
- What are some things that you would like to take with you from winter into spring?
Although the winter season is gloomy and depressing, some find it a time of reflection and abundance. If you had anything great happen to you in the winter, you may want to carry that on with you into spring. Finally got the job you wanted? In a happy relationship? Hold on to it, sis!
- What do you want the spring season to be about?
There are many themes for spring, and they all have one thing in common: character. Your character will go through the process of renewal, rebirth, and growth. However, what if you want to create your own theme? You are more than welcome to do so, by reflecting on what will be impactful in your life and what will represent you the most.
- What is blooming in your life?
With the anticipated excitement that spring brings, you may already have something that has been keeping you afloat. As time goes on, it may continue to bloom. Reflect on anything positive that has been growing in your life, and how you’re going to continue to keep it that way.
- How will you nurture new growth?
With growth comes wisdom. If you’ve been struggling to practice perseverance or accept the mistakes that you made to learn from them, growth will be your main to-do for the spring season. Allow yourself to become the person you need to be and reflect on ways to nurture a positive mindset.