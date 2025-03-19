These Spring Equinox Journal Prompts Are All About Personal Growth

With the winter blues and flu season leaving the room, it’s time for spring to make its long-awaited entrance. The spring equinox — or first day of spring — takes place on March 20. And what better way to celebrate than writing up these eight spring equinox journal prompts?

Spring is known as the season for rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings in life. So, you can thank the equinox for allowing you to spend more time outside as the days are longer. Supported by vibrant colors and warm weather, spring is the time of the year that many look forward to, especially when it comes to their mental health.

With spring’s arrival, there are many themes that will be taking place in one’s life. Most people will be focused on bettering themselves and symbolizing the importance of growth. Others will be working on reversing their seasonal depression with increased serotonin production and practicing mindfulness. However, like all seasons, it can have a significant impact on your mental health. While some will appreciate the warmth that spring offers, the lasting effects of seasonal depression are enough to be carried over into the new season.

If you’re in need of some inspiration on how to prioritize more sleep or engage in self-care, these eight journal prompts will help guide you through.