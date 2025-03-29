Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
trending sneaker for spring 2025
Dolce Vita/Gola/Adidas
12 Trending Sneakers For Spring 2025 To Elevate Your Look With

Kieaundria Bellamy

As the weather warms up and the days get longer, it’s time to freshen up your wardrobe — and what better way to start than with a fresh pair of sneakers? Spring is the perfect season to embrace versatile footwear that combines comfort, style, and a pop of personality. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just looking for a practical-yet-fashionable option for your everyday look, there’s a sneaker out there for every style and occasion. Sneakers are no longer just reserved for athletic activities — they’ve become a staple in street style and casual wear, with countless brands releasing new designs each season to keep your looks on trend.

This spring, sneaker brands are stepping up their game with a mix of exciting new releases and refreshed classics. Whether you’re into bold, eye-catching colors or sleek, minimalist designs, there’s something for everyone. From innovative, trend-forward styles to updated versions of iconic favorites, this season’s sneakers are all about adding flair to your look while keeping comfort in mind.

So, if you’re ready to update your shoe game for your spring wardrobe, this guide will introduce you to the must-have, trending sneakers of spring. Get ready to step into the new season in such a fashionable way!

Dolce Vita Notice Lace Sneakers ($150)
Dolce Vita Notice Lace Sneakers
Dolce Vita

The Dolce Vita Notice Lace Sneakers are the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe, blending both comfort and style. These sneakers feature a lace design with gold charms, making them ideal for everything from casual outings to dressier spring events. Whether you’re pairing them with jeans, skirts, or dresses, these sneakers effortlessly elevate any spring look.

See On Dolce Vita
Adidas Sambae x Liberty London Shoes ($115)
Adidas Samba x Liberty London Shoes
Adidas

The Adidas Samba x Liberty London shoes are a must-have for spring. This collaboration features Liberty London’s signature prints, bringing a burst of color and pattern to the classic Samba silhouette. Perfect for those warmer days, these sneakers offer comfort with their cushioned sole and breathable design, making them ideal for everything from brunch dates to weekend outings.

See On GOAT
New Balance 9060s ($150)
New Balance 9060s
New Balance

Be prepared to see the New Balance 9060 sneakers all over this spring season. These kicks bring a fresh, sporty edge to any look. Offering a mix of comfort and style, the 9060s feature a cushioned midsole and sleek colorway, perfect for everyday wear.

See On New Balance
Gola Elan Sneakers ($110)
Gola Elan Sneakers
Gola

Anthropologie’s Gola Elan sneakers bring a charm and modern style to your spring wardrobe. Offering a fun colorway and funky animal prints, these sneakers add a touch of vintage flair to any outfit.

See On Anthropologie
On Cloudtilts ($160)
On Cloud Sneakers
On Cloud

Let’s strive for comfort in our footwear this spring season, shall we? The On Cloudtilt sneakers are a game-changer for those who are always on the go. With their lightweight construction and innovative CloudTec cushioning, these sneakers provide a cloud-like feel with every step, making them perfect for both city walks and outdoor activities.

See On On
Nike Dunk Lows ($98)
Nike Orange Dunk Lows
Nike

The Nike Dunk Lows are a spring essential for sneakerheads and casual wearers alike. With numerous colorways to choose from, these sneakers bring a fun, bold touch to any outfit.

See On Nike
Coach Strider Sneaker ($89)
Coach Strider Sneaker
Coach

Coach has been making waves recently with their viral products, and if you already have some Coach accessories in your collection, it’s time to add the Strider sneakers for spring! These sneakers are not only comfortable and durable, but also versatile enough to pair with jeans, dresses, or skirts for a stylish look.

See On Coach
Steve Madden Dodge Sneakers ($70)
Steve Madden Dodge Sneakers Pink
Steve Madden

Steve Madden is always on top of the latest trends, and their Dodge sneakers are the perfect addition to your spring collection. Offering both comfort and style, these sneakers are ideal for everyday wear, and can easily be a colorful feature in any outfit.

See On Steve Madden
Adidas Samba OG “Leopard/Cream Orange” ($159)
Adidas Samba OG Sneakers
Adidas

The Adidas Samba OG combo is truly a standout. After selling out immediately upon release, you can still grab a pair on reseller sites just in time for spring! With a bold orange lace and playful leopard print, these sneakers add the perfect finishing touch to any brunch or concert outfit.

See On Adidas
Nike Shox TL ($170)
Nike Shox TL Sneakers White
Nike

The Nike Shox TL are a must-have, combining cutting-edge design with ultimate comfort. Known for their distinctive, futuristic silhouette and responsive cushioning, these sneakers are perfect for those who want to make a bold statement this spring.

See On Nike
New Balance 1906R ($155)
New Balance 1906R Green
New Balance

Vibrant colorways and comfortable — what more can we ask for? The New Balance 1906Rs are a perfect blend of retro charm and modern performance. With their clean, vintage-inspired design and advanced cushioning technology, these sneakers offer both style and comfort for the spring season.

See On New Balance
Nike V2K Run ($111)
Nike V2K Run Brown
Nike

If you’re looking for something that’s more neutral and can be worn with anything, the Nike V2K Run in mink brown would be perfect for your spring sneaker collection. With a bold, sleek design and lightweight construction, these sneakers offer a comfortable fit that’s ideal for both active days and casual outings.

See On Nike
Kieaundria Cheyenn’e Bellamy is a Style writer for the Her Campus National Writer Program, where she covers all things beauty, fashion, and decor. She is a rising senior at LIM College majoring in fashion media, and is a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She is also a a full time esthetician and entrepreneur. Kieaundria has a passion for helping others feel confident in their skin, while staying up-to-date with the latest trends in beauty. Prior to Her Campus, Kieaundria was an editorial writer for the Horizons magazine at HCC, where she wrote beauty, lifestyle, and evergreen pieces. When she’s not busy studying or taking on clients, you can find her scrolling through social media, hanging out with friends, trying new restaurants, online shopping, and on the hunt for the next concert to attend. As the Tiktok lovers would say, “I’m just a girl.”