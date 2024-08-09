9 Dupes For The Celeb-Fave Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Coach has a great reputation for designing TikTok-viral bags that celebrities love. From the Coach Tabby bag with numerous colors and textures to the always-talked-about Coach Lana Tote, the New York fashion label only continues to gain popularity with cute crossbodies and hot handbag releases that appeal to Gen Z fashionistas and trendsetters alike. And it looks like the brand’s done it again with the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag.

Coach lovers can thank the brand’s creative director, Stuart Vevers — the man who gave the label a total makeover — and the brand’s savvy marketing direction for the major upgrade. In 2023, Coach ​​launched Coachtopia, a sub-brand focused on combining luxury and sustainability. The brand also garnered a lot of interest in vintage styles when it launched its (Re)Loved program in 2021, which allows customers to trade in, repair, or upcycle their accessories.

And now, a new bombshell has entered the villa and it has everyone turning heads, including celebrity and fashion supermodel Bella Hadid, who wore it four separate times in New York City. The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag is the brand’s latest drop for the fall — and it might just be the newest It Girl bag.

The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder bag was released in July and, according to the brand, has a “distinctly New York attitude.” Available in two sizes, the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 and the larger Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 feature an internal snap pocket, magnetic top closure, and a sturdy shoulder strap. This hobo-chic bag is great for everyday walks on campus, casual window shopping, and even a day in the office at your internship. It also features a not-so-affordable price tag, though, with the 39 retailing at $495. While the smaller iteration is cheaper at $295, both are still hundreds of dollars. Don’t worry — here are some dupes that can give you that same look while relieving some of the stress from your wallet.