9 Dupes For The Celeb-Fave Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Coach has a great reputation for designing TikTok-viral bags that celebrities love. From the Coach Tabby bag with numerous colors and textures to the always-talked-about Coach Lana Tote, the New York fashion label only continues to gain popularity with cute crossbodies and hot handbag releases that appeal to Gen Z fashionistas and trendsetters alike. And it looks like the brand’s done it again with the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag.
Coach lovers can thank the brand’s creative director, Stuart Vevers — the man who gave the label a total makeover — and the brand’s savvy marketing direction for the major upgrade. In 2023, Coach launched Coachtopia, a sub-brand focused on combining luxury and sustainability. The brand also garnered a lot of interest in vintage styles when it launched its (Re)Loved program in 2021, which allows customers to trade in, repair, or upcycle their accessories.
And now, a new bombshell has entered the villa and it has everyone turning heads, including celebrity and fashion supermodel Bella Hadid, who wore it four separate times in New York City. The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag is the brand’s latest drop for the fall — and it might just be the newest It Girl bag.
The Coach Brooklyn Shoulder bag was released in July and, according to the brand, has a “distinctly New York attitude.” Available in two sizes, the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 and the larger Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 feature an internal snap pocket, magnetic top closure, and a sturdy shoulder strap. This hobo-chic bag is great for everyday walks on campus, casual window shopping, and even a day in the office at your internship. It also features a not-so-affordable price tag, though, with the 39 retailing at $495. While the smaller iteration is cheaper at $295, both are still hundreds of dollars. Don’t worry — here are some dupes that can give you that same look while relieving some of the stress from your wallet.
- Kimchi Blue Bow Faux Leather Hobo Bag ($69)
-
The first bag comes from Urban Outfitters and evokes a chic romantic feeling, bringing a soft and feminine vibe! At $69, this bag has a hobo bag silhouette complete with a bow shoulder strap and pin closure. This bag would look great alongside lace, ruffles, and even more bows!
- LIKE DREAMS The Diplomat Slouch Tote ($58)
-
The Diplomat Slouch Tote, available at Macy’s, retails for $58 and is super versatile! This classic slouch-shaped tote can fit a laptop, and features adjustable straps and a golden-tone metal clip lock closure. This bag brings a sense of balance to every look and is great for elevating a simple outfit.
- Charles & Keith Saskia Slouchy Tote Bag ($89)
-
This bag might be one of the most unique dupes I’ve ever seen! This Saskia Slouchy Tote Bag from Charles & Keith spotlights that slouchy silhouette with rounded corners. What makes it truly unique is its side zippers that reveal a denim gusseted interior, creating a chic blue-and-brown color combination. It’s perfect for your upcoming fall outfits!
- Banana Republic Factory Vegan Leather Slouchy Tote ($63)
-
This bag from Banana Republic Factory just speaks volumes of luxury! This vegan leather bag comes in two finishes: pebbled and suede. It also features a magnet snap closure, just like the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag. As a bonus, the bag’s interior showcases a patch and zipper pocket. It comes in black, bone, and luscious bright wine hues.
- NA-KD Leather Triangular Tote Bag ($125)
-
Another great contender is this black triangular tote bag from NA-KD. Made with leather material, this bag might be the closest match to the Brooklyn. Not only is the shape similar, but it also has one main compartment and a magnet snap closure. At $125, this bag also comes in light beige and a dusty beige, with the latter priced at $38. Both make great accessories for the fall!
- Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag ($98)
-
This slouchy bag from Anthropologie is perfect for the fall! The knots on both sides elevate its style, and it comes in a multitude of colors, including a sandy desert tan and chocolate. It can also fit a laptop, and comes with a mini zippered pouch for all your essentials.
- Uniqlo Faux Leather Square Shoulder Bag ($30)
-
This square-shaped shoulder bag with an adjustable strap from Uniqlo is a great option. It can fit a 500ml bottle or long wallet, so it’s perfect for everyday use. It also features two inner pockets to keep all of your belongings organized. I love how the bag lets you store the excess strap in the loop on the bottom!
- MANGO Shopper Bag With Buckle ($80)
-
This bag is perfect for your everyday errands, and the chocolate color is chef’s kiss! MANGO’s Shopper Bag is fitted with an adjustable short handle and an adjustable and detachable long strap. The inside has an inner zipped pocket complete with magnet fastening. This bag comes in burgundy, black, and light brown, and would look so chic in and out of the classroom.
- & Other Stories Classic Suede Tote ($139)
-
For those who want that cool girl aesthetic, the & Other Stories Classic Suede Tote is for you! This tote is crafted from smooth suede and detailed with a magnetic closure and an inner pocket. I love the unique color and its matte finish!
All of these bags are classy and versatile options. With so many shapes and sizes, these are perfect picks for the fall. Whether these become your new staple or not, remember to choose a bag that best fits your personality and style.