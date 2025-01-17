The Nike Valentine’s Day Shoes Include Candy Hearts & Crochet Details

Celebrate the most romantic holiday with your perfect pair. Pair of shoes, I mean. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, meaning you’ll be seeing pink, red, and hearts practically everywhere. This is no different from what’s being released in the sneaker world. Nike officially announced their Valentine’s Day 2025 shoes, so prepare to fall in love with them.
Included in this year’s Valentine’s Day offerings are romantic versions of some of the brand’s iconic designs, including but not limited to the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 1, and the Cortez sneaker. The lineup includes intense shades of red, heart prints, heart-shaped charms, and even candy hearts! Whether you’re searching for the perfect present or looking to gift yourself this season, look no further than Nike’s Valentine’s Day sneaker collection.
- Nike Cortez Valentine’s Day Shoes
-
Luckily for us, Nike reinvented its original Cortez sneaker for this Valentine’s Day season. This sporty women’s design embraces all things cottagecore, with its neutral tones and light pink Nike logo and sole. The heel also has an adorable embroidered pink heart with white crochet details. The charming Valentine’s Day Cortez sneaker will be released in February at $110.
- Air Max 1 Valentine’s Day Shoes
-
The athleticwear brand also refreshed the iconic Nike Air Max 1 sneaker for the much-anticipated lovers season. This metallic, glossy, balloon-inspired design features the primary Valentine’s Day color palette of pink and red tones. Although it’ll likely only be released in February, make sure to add this playful Nike Valentine’s Day option to your wishlist.
- Air Force 1 Low Valentine’s Day Shoes
-
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine’s Day shoe, with leather and suede, is arguably the most romantic and charming pair of the collection. Featuring the cutest candy hearts with carved-out Nike checkmarks, these sneakers have delicate details and light pink accents that will bring out the lover girl in you. The back of the sneaker also has white crochet detailing that adds to the pair’s girly and coquette aesthetic. How cute!
The Valentine’s Day Air Force 1 Low will retail for $135 and will be released on Jan. 23.