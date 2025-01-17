The Nike Valentine’s Day Shoes Include Candy Hearts & Crochet Details

Celebrate the most romantic holiday with your perfect pair. Pair of shoes, I mean. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, meaning you’ll be seeing pink, red, and hearts practically everywhere. This is no different from what’s being released in the sneaker world. Nike officially announced their Valentine’s Day 2025 shoes, so prepare to fall in love with them.

Included in this year’s Valentine’s Day offerings are romantic versions of some of the brand’s iconic designs, including but not limited to the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 1, and the Cortez sneaker. The lineup includes intense shades of red, heart prints, heart-shaped charms, and even candy hearts! Whether you’re searching for the perfect present or looking to gift yourself this season, look no further than Nike’s Valentine’s Day sneaker collection.