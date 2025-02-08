12 Trending Sneakers For 2025 To Add To Your Closet Before They’re Too Popular

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The No. 1 area in my closet that seriously lacks the most is my shoes. Apart from being a size W10 girly (I’ve never had much luck thrifting in my shoe size), I think that I subconsciously place the least value on what’s on my feet. I have a tendency to think that no one will be looking at my feet and that they are almost separate from my outfit itself, which is just wrong. The first part of your body that enters a room is your foot, so you need to make a lasting impression with the hottest sneaker trends.
If you are anything like me, you put off buying shoes until the moment you need them most. Maybe you’re busy waiting for the next Fenty x Puma collab to drop or you want shoes that can also be worn to the gym. Maybe the only place you shop is Costco (real and I salute you), so you’re waiting for the next deal to drop. Regardless of what your circumstances are, sneakers are as essential as ever and the trends this year are too good to miss out on. These sneaker trends are must-haves for your closet if you want to be early on what’s in style, and have Pinterest-worthy kicks this year.
- Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in Silver ($260)
-
I’ve been obsessed with these metallic silver Onitsuka sneakers. If you want a casual pair of shoes that aren’t Adidas Sambas or Converse, these shoes make such a unique addition to your wardrobe. I’m more of a gold girl myself, but these are low-key making me rethink whether or not I should branch out to silver.
- Reebok Club C Grounds in Pistachio ($90)
-
Pistachio green is all the rage right now, and these classic Reebok sneakers are just another addition to the craze for the color. Available in 14 colorways on the Reebok website, these suede shoes are a great option if you want something a little less mainstream.
- Alohas Tb.490 Crochet Leather Sneakers ($180)
-
If you are looking for a romantic and girly twist on sneakers, these Alohas sneakers are absolutely to die for. Trimmed with crochet ribbon, they perfectly encapsulate the coquette aesthetic while being wearable for everyday use. Go for the cream color for a timeless basic or the deep burgundy for a little edge.
- Asics Unisex Gel-1130 in Piedmont Grey Sheet Rock ($100)
-
Asics, I’m sorry for ever doubting you. These Gel-1130s are not only adorable but also comfier than ever. The gray-blue color is perfect for spring showers and long walks across campus.
- Adidas Grand Court Alpha ’00s in Dark Brown ($80)
-
Looking for something on the affordable side, but still want guaranteed compliments? These Adidas sneakers remind me of shoes I wore as a kid, with the 2000s colorway of brown and pink and the old school Adidas font on the tongue. They are giving hopscotch and jump rope, and I’m here for it.
- Puma Speedcat OG ($100)
-
Maybe your wardrobe is sporty and playful. These Puma sneakers add an athletic vibe to any outfit. Go for the pink color for something flirty and perfect for spring, or try the red or blue for a fun pop of color.
- New Balance 530s ($100)
-
Who says tennis shoes can’t be super cute sneakers? New Balance 530s are a popular choice for the trendiest of people, and while you might get a comment every now and then asking why you are wearing “grandpa shoes,” I urge you to ask yourself: What could possibly be wrong with that?
- Straye Logan Puff Sneakers in Dusty Pink ($85)
-
You don’t have to be a skater to wear skateboarding shoes. These Straye sneakers come in any colorway imaginable, and feature flame details on the sides. They fire up any look (pun is very much intended).
- Skechers Slip-ins: D’Lites – Smooth Nostalgia ($90)
-
This year, we are going back to the basics, and Skechers has never failed us. These D’Lites are a complete step-up from Skechers, and have me wondering why I don’t turn toward them more often. The Smooth Nostalgia name seems fitting with their 2000s vibe.
- Puma Suede XL ($85)
-
Streetwear is as popular as ever, and these Puma sneakers are the perfect addition to your closet full of ‘90s baggy jeans and band tees. With the oversized laces and tongue, they are sure to stand out among the crowd.
- Vans Mary Jane Shoe in Ballet Chintz Rose ($70)
-
Vans have faded out of the sneaker trend cycle, but the brand’s take on Mary Jane shoes look like a success to me. Their ballet-shoe-Mary-Jane hybrid features pink satin accents and a large buckle, and will definitely be making it into my shopping cart this spring.
- Steve Madden Momentum Gold ($75)
-
Hear me out. The girls that get it, get it. These gold sneakers are not only jaw-droppingly pretty, but they also feature velcro straps over shoelaces. Hop on this pair early, because for the price and the variety, these sneakers have huge potential.