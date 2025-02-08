12 Trending Sneakers For 2025 To Add To Your Closet Before They’re Too Popular

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The No. 1 area in my closet that seriously lacks the most is my shoes. Apart from being a size W10 girly (I’ve never had much luck thrifting in my shoe size), I think that I subconsciously place the least value on what’s on my feet. I have a tendency to think that no one will be looking at my feet and that they are almost separate from my outfit itself, which is just wrong. The first part of your body that enters a room is your foot, so you need to make a lasting impression with the hottest sneaker trends.

If you are anything like me, you put off buying shoes until the moment you need them most. Maybe you’re busy waiting for the next Fenty x Puma collab to drop or you want shoes that can also be worn to the gym. Maybe the only place you shop is Costco (real and I salute you), so you’re waiting for the next deal to drop. Regardless of what your circumstances are, sneakers are as essential as ever and the trends this year are too good to miss out on. These sneaker trends are must-haves for your closet if you want to be early on what’s in style, and have Pinterest-worthy kicks this year.