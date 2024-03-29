Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
7 Spring Shoes That Will Up Your Footwear Game This Season

There is nothing in this world like sliding on some new spring shoes, along with your freshest new spring outfit, and going about your day. A good pair of new shoes can change your whole mood, your destiny even, who is to say?

OK, maybe that’s a bit much but you know that new shoe feeling right? It’s good stuff. For spring 2024, you can go all sorts of ways when it comes to investing in a a perfect pair of spring shoes that will make you smile as you ring in the season. When picking a spring shoe, you want to think about choosing footwear that exudes a little easiness, like a pair of Adidas in colors you don’t normally wear, or a slip-on loafer when you have to look put together on the fly. Who doesn’t look like they have their life together wearing a leather loafer? No one is the answer.

There are so many footwear trends to play around with right now, from said statement sneaker to wedge and platform heels that call back to the late ’90s. So go wild, just remember to treat yourself to some fresh socks while you’re at it.

Colorful Low-Top SNeakers

Spring’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a colorful low-top sneaker to wear with your fave jeans or spring dresses.

If the super trendy Adidas Sambas are sold out in your size, go for a Gazelle, which is similar in shape, but has so many more colorful options for the warmer weather.

Mary Janes


Mary Janes ebb in and out of style, but for spring 2024 consider them the go-to casual, but also dressy, flat for the season.

These Vagabond Jolin Mary Janes are the best of both worlds, they’re easy to wear all day and look cute whether you go full 90s with chunky socks or something sleeker for a job interview.

Skater Shoes

If you don’t have a fresh white sneaker for spring, are you even springing?! The aptly named Old Skool Vans low-top is a versatile and affordable sneaker for all your spring fun. Comes in multiple colors, too, if white isn’t for you.

Loafers

A slip on loafer is a no-brainer for spring, as they can dress up the most casual look on the fly. This metallic loafer is a statement spring shoe but there are tons of dupes out there, depending on how much you want to spend.

Statement Sneakers

As previously stated, spring is all about being able to experiment. And what’s cuter than a classic Chuck Taylor with an embroidered heel and a tie back bow on them? Nothing, the answer is nothing,

Wedge Sandals

Bohemian style is back and with it, the wedge and platform sandal. Go wild in experimenting with new heights.

MUles

Mules have the best of all the spring shoe world. They’re slip on, flats, and can be as dressy or as casual as you want them to be. Just remember to give yourself a pedicure after wearing them around town.

