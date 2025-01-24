The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If there’s a celebrity that consistently redefines what it means to be a trendsetter and fashion icon, it’s none other than the Badgalriri. Whether Rihanna’s releasing jaw-dropping lingerie just in time for Valentine’s Day, expanding her entrepreneurial empire to a line of hair care suitable for any hair type, or releasing new makeup products for Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s hot on the latest fashion and beauty trends — and her new trending Fenty x Puma Avanti LS sneakers are just another example that RiRi knows what’s up.

Rihanna’s no stranger to collaborating with Puma, as she signed her contract as a creative director and global ambassador for the brand back in 2014. Through the last decade, we’ve eaten up her releases of the futuristic silver Fenty x Avanti C and the classic Fenty x Avanti shoes, all available in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes. And for her 2025 Fenty x Puma Avanti release, Rihanna went playful and sporty with the royal blue and creamy vanilla colorway and gum sole mimicking a soccer cleat.

The limited-edition Fenty x Puma sneakers dropped Jan. 16 and retail for $120 on the Puma website. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, the shoes feature a royal blue suede body with cream and gold accents.

While the shoes take inspiration from both the OG Avanti shoe and Puma King athletic cleats, Rihanna added a personal twist by paying tribute to her Fenty Eau de Parfum packaging with the blue, cream, and gold color palette. While she has evolved her business beyond her successful beauty line, RiRi doesn’t hesitate to include elements of herself in everything she produces.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Suede sneakers are still dominating sneaker trends, even after the Adidas Gazelle and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 craze in previous years. RiRi’s Avanti LS shoes are the newest addition. She’s already given us some styling inspiration for the new year, too. Pairing the sneakers with mom jeans, a champagne corset, and luxurious fur coat, Rihanna showed how you can dress them up for a night out. If you want something more casual, pair them with crew socks, athletic shorts, and an oversized T-shirt to lean into their sporty design. Whatever activity you are dressing for, these new sneakers are destined to be a staple in your closet this year.