As A Broke College Student, I Know Costco’s Always Been That Girl

At the risk of sounding like a PTA mom, I’m going to say this proudly: I love Costco. Yes, I’m talking about the warehouse where you can grab a lifetime supply of coconut water, a kayak, and a 72-pack of mac and cheese all in one trip. It may sound silly, but to me, Costco is more than just a store. It’s a whole vibe and lifestyle. And for us college students, it’s basically the ultimate life hack.

Costco’s kind of been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve been going with my family since I was a kid — my parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles would all pile into the car and head there, mooching off the one family membership to get everything we needed (or wanted). TBH, I kind of feel like the OG Costco Girl, since I’ve been at it long before the whole Costco Guys meme wave boomed.

Now that I’m in college, I still use my family’s membership, but the trips look a little different. I usually go about once a month — maybe more if I need gas (since Costco gas is usually on the cheaper side). Before heading back to school after breaks, I always make sure to go with my family to stock up on essentials (and, let’s be real, the non-essentials too). My friends and I don’t have our own membership (yet), so we get creative — sometimes that means tagging along whenever a family member is going, other times it’s setting the plan well in advance with a pointed, “Hey, can we go to Costco while I’m home?”

For starters, it’s a great place for college students to get essentials. Think dorm room snacks, study fuel, and everything you didn’t know you needed. I mean, where else can you get a 24-pack of energy drinks for the same cost as that overpriced latte at your local cafe? Need snacks for movie night and group study sessions? Costco’s got your back with a massive bag of popcorn. And let’s not forget the free samples — they’ve been my lifeline during tight-budget days. TBH, who needs a meal plan when Costco practically serves you a buffet every time you go shopping?

But it’s not just the quantity of goods — it’s the quality. Kirkland Signature is the Beyoncé of store brands. Everything it touches turns to gold. Kirkland cheese? Cheaper than therapy (and, some might argue, just as comforting). Kirkland leggings? Move over, Lululemon. Kirkland body wash? TikTok-approved, yet totally budget-friendly.

Costco’s commitment to best serving its shoppers really resonates with me not just as a broke college senior (Where else can you get a hot dog and soda combo at a price ($1.50 ) that’s been unchanged since 1985?) but also as a Gen Zer who cares about the ethics of the brands I’m spending my money on. Even as many companies have pulled back on ethical practices, Costco has stood firm. When Costco’s shareholders rejected a proposal against diversity, equity, and inclusion in January 2025, they stood firm in their commitment to keep the brand “rooted in respect and inclusion.” It’s refreshing to see a company that doesn’t just care about profits, and for that reason (and all the ones mentioned above) Costco has really earned my respect.

If my ode to this big-box warehouse club has you excited about getting your own membership, you’re in luck, because signing up is actually way more easy and affordable than you might expect. The Gold Star membership, which is the basic option, costs around $60 a year — and there are usually deals or discounts you can add on top of that, especially for students. If you’re really balling on a budget, some colleges offer student discounts or special promotions too, so it’s worth checking if your school offers some kind of deal for signing up.

So, if you’re a college student trying to make your budget stretch or just want to snag some killer deals, Costco is definitely that girl. Because it’s not just about bulk toilet paper or six pounds of peanut butter (though both solid choices), it’s about the little upgrades that make being a broke college student just a bit more bearable.