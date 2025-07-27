15 Sorority Rush Dresses To Add To Your Cart This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With sorority recruitment season nearly upon us, it’s only a matter of time before our TikTok FYPs are filled with rush-oriented GRWM videos from this season’s PNMs (potential new members) wearing their best sorority rush dresses. And rightfully so. Rush season is practically the Met Gala of college — except the carpet is humid pavement, the dress code varies in each round, and you’re speed dating your future big sister. Making a good first impression might be nerve-wracking, but if your look expresses your style, boosts your confidence, and helps you show up as your most authentic self, the right house will welcome you.

Whether you’re a freshie gearing up for your first ever rush week or a seasoned upperclassman looking to level up your recruitment game, your outfit choice can speak volumes before you even open your mouth. The search for a great sorority rush dress can get a little overwhelming, but don’t worry. From breezy babydoll silhouettes to sweetheart necklines, I’ve rounded up 15 of the best rush dresses for 2025 that are comfortable enough to wear through small talk with potential sisters, house tours, and the occasional sweat-induced existential crisis. (We’ve all been there). Read on for 15 dresses that will help you stand out and slay every round of recruitment.

Hello Molly Hello Molly Once Upon A Cloud Strapless Mini Dress ($89) Bubble hems are having a moment and I’m so here for it. Featuring a fun floral print, a bubble skirt, and a tie-up back, this dress is as fashion-forward as it is flattering. See on Hello Molly

Altar\’d State Altar’d State Layla Eyelet Mini Dress ($78) Delicate eyelet embroidery adds the perfect touch of elegance to this classic silhouette. Plus, the versatility of this little white dress is practically bound to gain a spot in your daily wardrobe rotation. See on Altar’d State

Oh Polly Oh Polly Ruffle-Trim Button-Detail Corset Mini Dress ($95) A good way to approach rush dress shopping is to ask yourself if you’d wear it to Sunday brunch or a garden soiree. This blush pink number does just that with its ruffled hem, decorative button-front detailing, and flattering bodice. See on Oh Polly

Hello Molly Hello Molly Garden Soiree Mini Dress ($79) Featuring delicate frills and a floaty silhouette, this chiffon dress looks like a dream come true. I’m personally in love with the almost watercolor-like floral print! See on Hello Molly

That’s So Fetch That’s So Fetch Katie Mini Dress ($55) I actually added this dress to my cart. With its flattering A-line silhouette, floral design, and ribbon detail across the shoulder straps and bust, I can’t resist and neither should you. Plus, this would be the perfect look for a picnic date. See on That’s So Fetch

Princess Polly Princess Polly Kenzie Mini Dress ($32) This isn’t your average floral print. Featuring a silky silhouette, adjustable shoulder straps, and fun floral embellishments, this dress is a must for rush season. See on Princess Polly

Beginning Boutique Beginning Boutique Angel Girl Blue Gingham Floral Mini Dress ($90) This adorably flattering mini dress is the perfect combination of charm and elegance. The tiered skirt and adjustable tie straps also make for a rush look that’s both flattering and playful. See on Beginning Boutique

Lulus Lulus Pretty as a Picture White Ruffled Halter Dress ($69) True to its name, this dress really is pretty as a picture! The way the empire waist falls into a loose, almost babydoll-like fit is what makes this truly flattering. Pair it with some strappy sandals and you have the ultimate rush look. See on Lulus

Selfie Leslie Selfie Leslie Sweetest Things Frill Trim Rosette Mini Dress ($90) If your goal is to resemble a garden fairy, this dress will do it. The adorable ruffle trim is absolutely to-die-for, and the ruffled rosette adds the perfect touch of whimsy. See on Selfie Leslie

Windsor Windsor Leoni Lace-Up Corset Floral Skater Dress ($60) To be totally transparent with you, this would be my pick for a rush dress. It’s a dreamy combo of organza and tulle, it’s lined, and the square neckline and tie-straps are the perfect little details. Plus, the snatched waistline will have you looking snatched. See on Windsor

Altar\’d State Altar’d State Lainey Double Layered Romper ($76) If dresses aren’t your thing, then a pretty playsuit is a happy alternative. This one in particular has flutter sleeves, a tie on the back, and a tiered design that adds movement and fun to your rush look. See on Altar’d State

PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Lilac Abstract Textured A-Line Shift Dress ($58) Between the textured fabric and the bardot neckline, I don’t know what I love more about this dress. All you need are some strappy sandals to achieve a look that’s fit for a princess. See on PrettyLittleThing