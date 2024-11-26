These Winning Products From The College Beauty Awards Are Majorly On Sale For Black Friday

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
There is literally no better feeling than buying a product you’ve been dreaming of adding to your cart while it’s on sale. The anticipation, the savings — how could anything be better? That feeling is why Black Friday is such an amazing holiday. Chances are, you’ll be able to find things currently on your wishlist with huge discounts. Speaking of products that should definitely be on your wishlist, the winners of Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards are some of the most popular and Gen Z-trusted beauty products this year. And lucky for you, many of them are on sale this Black Friday.
For the College Beauty Awards, Her Campus sorted through thousands of Gen Zers’ top products in categories ranging from cheeks to body care to viral faves. The 2024 winners are some of the best beauty products you can buy. These products are great for gifting any beauty-obsessed bestie or family member. However, they’re also great for treating yourself this holiday season — you definitely deserve some relaxation after this semester! And this Black Friday, you’ll be able to save a bunch of money on these products. This article rounds up some of the best Black Friday sales on College Beauty Awards winners, so you can go into this Black Friday prepared.
- Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm ($24)
-
This smooth and ultra-moisturizing lip balm and overnight lip mask was a viral beauty product this year. Currently, it is 20% off on the Summer Fridays website when you use the code CYBER at checkout between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2.
- Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48)
-
As part of Sol De Janeiro’s cyber week deals, shoppers can get their viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off at checkout. This lotion visibly smoothens and tightens skin, all while smelling amazing.
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence ($15)
-
This essence will leave your skin glowing and hydrated. It is trusted to fade dark spots and prevent anti-aging. But the best part about this product is that as part of Ulta Beauty’s early Black Friday deals, it’s $10 off its regular $25 price.
- One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray ($24)
-
This setting spray is waterproof, smudgeproof, and mattifying, meaning your look will stay put literally all day. As part of One/Size’s cyber week deals, the product is currently 25% off.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel ($18)
-
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, this waterproof and long-lasting brow gel is currently 24% off. Its highly-pigmented formula will give your brows a more defined and full look.
- Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub ($8)
-
While this deal doesn’t cover every scent of Tree Hut’s sugar scrubs, many scrubs are currently $4 off, thanks to Ulta Beauty’s early Black Friday deals. These sugar scrubs are the perfect way to add a bit of luxury to your shower routine.
- L’Occitane Body Gua Sha ($18)
-
Get 20% off this lightweight and relaxing gua sha from L’Occitane, perfect for stimulating circulation and detoxifying your body. This deal is part of L’Occitane’s Black Friday deals, and you can get the discount by using the code FRIDAY at checkout.
- Benefit Cosmetics Cookie Powder Highlighter ($35)
-
As part of Benefit’s Black Friday sale, you can get this highlighter for 30% off — just be sure to use the code BF30 at checkout. This product adds warmth and glow to your face, and it’s great for layering or wearing on its own.
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner ($13)
-
This waterproof liquid liner will last you all day and all night, so it’s great for all your holiday looks. It’s currently almost $12 dollars off as part of Ulta Beauty’s early Black Friday sale.
- Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask ($39)
-
This green smoothie-inspired hair mask hydrates and nourishes your hair. As part of DermStore’s Black Friday deals, you can buy it for 30% off with the code JOY at checkout.
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer & Dryer Brush ($33)
-
This dryer brush will help you easily achieve that salon-level blowout look you’ve been craving. At Target, it is currently on sale for 40% off as part of an early Black Friday Deal that ends on Nov. 27 — so you’ll need to act fast!
- Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit ($10)
-
Get $5 off this nail salon quality press-on kit through Ulta Beauty’s early Black Friday deals. These nails are also customizable, meaning you can shape and cut them to your liking.
- Supergoop Glowscreen ($29)
-
This product is currently $13 off as part of Supergoop’s cyber sales. It has a glowy finish and is perfect as a primer or base for makeup. Plus, the SPF 40 will keep your skin protected.