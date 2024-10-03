These Cheek Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

Cheek makeup is an absolute essential part of any beauty routine. Our cheeks say so much about how we are at any given moment: cold, tired, embarrassed. Not to mention all the cheek beauty trends that seem to pop up every year. Your cheek makeup is not to be overlooked when shopping for new products or getting ready for a night out. Want a bold berry blush look? Want your highlight to be seen from space? Going for the no-makeup makeup trend? These cheek products will help you achieve it all.

With new beauty trends on TikTok and innovative products hitting the shelves from some fan-favorite brands, there’s now much more to cheeks than just blush. With highlighters, bronzers, creams, and powders, there are so many ways to enhance and transform your cheeks. Sure, all of these products can get overwhelming, but they also make for new opportunities to get creative and playful with your makeup. For this year’s College Beauty Awards, Her Campus sorted through thousands of submissions from Gen Z readers to track down the latest and greatest cheek products. No matter how you want to style your cheeks, this list includes the top products for you.

Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is a staple in your makeup bag. This liquid blush is available in both dewy and matte finishes, perfect for whatever look you’re going for. Plus, the elegant packaging is so cute! See On Rare Beauty

Benefit Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer ($19) This bestselling bronzer leaves you with a smooth, matte finish and a warm makeup look. The formula is soft and applies super easily when brushed onto cheeks — or really, anywhere on the face. See On Ulta Beauty

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick ($26) Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s renowned beauty brand, is no stranger to excellent products. Fenty’s Match Stix Contour Skinstick is long-lasting and lightweight, perfect for layering with other products. The contour also comes in nine different shades to compliment all skin tones. See On Fenty Beauty

Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo ($38) Also a winner in our Viral Faves category, Patrick Ta’s blush compact includes both a powder and a creme that are meant to be layered. The result is bright and dewy cheeks with long-lasting pigmentation. Offered in a variety of colors, this product is perfect for experimenting with new shades and techniques. See On Patrick Ta Beauty

NARS NARS Blush in Orgasm ($34) With their collection of NSFW-titled blushes, NARS leans into the classic and sexy vibes of blush. The Orgasm shade in particular, with hints of gold shimmer and peach pink, is sure to keep your cheeks looking *flushed* all day long. See On Ulta Beauty

e.l.f. e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand ($9) This liquid highlighter will leave you dewy and glowing. With a cushion tip for easy application and a formula infused with squalane for hydration, this is sure to become one of your favorite highlighters. See On e.l.f. Cosmetics

Benefit Benefit Cosmetics Cookie Powder Highlighter ($35) If you’re looking for a dependable and glowing powder highlighter, look no further. Adding warmth and glow to your face, this product is ideal to either layer or wear on its own. See On Benefit Cosmetics



