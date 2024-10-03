These Viral Beauty Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

If you’re anything like me, you’ve found yourself scrolling through TikTok and noticing everyone’s raving about the same trendy lip gloss or curling their hair using a hot new technique. As soon as you notice it, these viral products appear everywhere — Instagram Stories, friends’ makeup bags, and, eventually, your own wishlist. These viral blushes, sprays, and powders, can often highlight smaller companies and inventive new products. Brands like Bubble and Drunk Elephant are among the buzzy beauty brands to benefit from viral trends and skin care routines. Personally, since downloading TikTok, I have found so many beauty must-haves and essentials, all thanks to influencers and reviewers.

However, the issue with a lot of these products is that sometimes, they’re not worth the hype. With the sheer amount of beauty products going viral every day, there are always going to be a few that don’t hit the mark. But how can you tell before you buy the product yourself? It’s tough sorting through product reviews and navigating which ones are legit. Well, stress no more! For this year’s College Beauty Awards, Her Campus sorted through thousands of Gen Z readers’ responses all about viral products they saw online that stood up to the test in real life. Here are our College Beauty Award winners for the best viral beauty products.

Rhode Rhode Pocket Blush ($24) Hailey Bieber’s brand, rhode, is no stranger to viral products, and the Pocket Blush is one of many TikTok-approved beauty items. Small but mighty, these blushes will last you all day and hydrate your cheeks as opposed to drying them out or leaving them feeling sticky See On rhode

Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm ($24) Silky smooth and 100% vegan, this is no average lip balm. You can use these versatile balms both on the go for instant moisture or overnight as a lip mask. Summer Fridays also offers the balms in many different shades. Try Vanilla for a clean, clear balm or maybe Cherry for a tinted look. See On Summer Fridays

Sol De Janiero Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48) One of the hottest products of the year, of course we’re talking about Sol De Janiero’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Loved for its ability to visibly tighten and smooth skin, this product uses antioxidants and nut oil to protect your skin from harm all while looking fabulous. See On Sol De Janiero

COSRX COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence ($23) Viral trends also help us to try new things, like snail mucin, and love them! COSRX’s essence leaves skin glowing all day and is perfect for hydrating skin, fading dark spots, and anti-aging. See On COSRX

Tarte Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara ($27) It seems like Tarte is always trending, and for good reason — their Tubing Mascara is seriously inventive and stunning. Tubing Mascara creates small tubes around individual lashes as opposed to simply layering. The result: Long and lightweight lashes that last all day See On Tarte

Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo ($38) Another creative product, this compact from Patrick Ta is changing the way you use blush. Layer the cream product over the powder for a dewey, bright, and long-lasting look. These compacts come in many colors perfect for chill days or nights when you want to make a statement. See On Patrick Ta Beauty

One/Size One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray ($32) This setting spray from One/Size, Patrick Starr’s beauty brand, is perfect to face even the most extreme of events without losing your look. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and mattifying, this spray does it all — and won’t hurt your skin while doing it! See On One/Size

LOreal L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer ($17) This highlighting lotion from L’Oreal seriously does it all. Functioning as a highlighter, primer, or full-face foundation, it’ll leave you glowing all day long and with no greasy or sticky residue included. See On Ulta Beauty



