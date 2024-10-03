These Body Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
There’s nothing quite as luxurious as applying your favorite sweet-smelling lotion after a hot shower, exfoliating with a tropical sugar scrub, or trying out a new body oil. When you can carve out time in your skin care and hair care routines to use body products like a gua sha or moisturize your legs, it’s a feeling of pure relaxation and self-care. Why, then, are so many aspects of body care often seen as occasional steps in our nighttime and morning routines? Too often, I save certain products or steps of my routine for when I’m sick or sore from a workout. But, we don’t need to feel bad or have an off day in order to take the time to treat our bodies — it should be an everyday thing! As part of a regular routine, body care can help you feel your best. 

For this year’s College Beauty Awards, Her Campus sorted through thousands of readers’ product recommendations to find the absolute best body care buys for 2024. This list spans both new and old brands — viral and timeless favorites — to make sure you have the top body care products stocked this fall. But don’t let these lotions, scrubs, and mists go unused or saved for special occasions or spa days. Instead, this fall, take time to pamper yourself every day.

EOS Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion in Vanilla Cashmere ($11)

You may remember eos from their viral lip balms, but you’ll be happy to know that they are here for more than just your lips. This smooth and deliciously-scented moisturizer is perfect to soothe even the driest skin.

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash ($6)

Looking for extra moisturizer in the shower? This body wash is your new go-to. Leaving skin feeling renewed and silky, it’s a must-have for the winter. To make the experience extra luxurious, apply it with an exfoliating shower puff.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub ($9)

If you’re looking for another way to level up your shower routine, a shea sugar scrub is the ideal way to exfoliate and get extra glowing skin. Tree Hut makes their scrubs in all different scents, like Island Breeze with coconut and pineapple or Dewy Daisy with chamomile. Find your own personal favorite and stock up.

Nair Oat Milk & Vanilla Body Cream Hair Remover ($6)

Shaving can be so time-consuming, and with the risk of ingrown hairs and razor bumps, you may be looking to change up your hair removal routine. If so, this product from Nair is for you. Besides smelling amazing, this hair remover both smooths skin and limits hair regrowth.

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist ($38)

Sol De Janeiro’s perfume mist is the No. 1 choice when you want a high-quality, long lasting scent that won’t break the bank. The cheirosa scent is extra tropical — with hints of pistachio, almond, and vanilla — helping you embrace summer all year long.

Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Clarifying AHA BHA Body Wash ($26)

Sol De Janeiro isn’t here just for perfume, people. This body wash is infused with gentle alpha hydroxy acids and salicylic acid to cleanse pores and keep your skin clean. And with hints of orchid and jasmine, it’ll have you smelling great all day.

Glossier You Perfume ($78)

Glossier is absolutely revolutionizing perfume with their You scent. Designed with mostly base notes, it’s touted as a “skin-scent enhancer.” That means it has a different scent on everyone, like a perfume made only for you.

Native Body Lotion ($14)

It’s time to start thinking of Native as more than just a deodorant company, and this moisturizer proves it is. Made with plant-based moisturizers and no silicones or dyes, this creamy lotion is all about all-day hydration. Native makes the lotion in many scents, like Coconut and Vanilla or Lilac and White Tea, so it’s easy to choose a scent you love.

Billie Razor Starter Kit ($10)

With five blades and aloe moisturizer, Billie razors can handle even the most coarse and hard-to-reach hairs. The starter kit comes with a super cute razor handle, 2 blades, and a magnetic holder. With Billie’s array of colors and simplistic design, you’ll be shaving in comfort and style.

L’Occitane Body Gua Sha ($18)

Massage your body with this lightweight gua sha to stimulate circulation and detoxify your body. This product visibly smooths skin and magnifies body contours all while offering you a relaxing routine. If you’re feeling extra, chill it in the fridge before use.

BLK+GRN Natural Sea Sponge ($12)

If you’re looking for another way to spice up your showers, this natural sponge is perfect for bubbles and lathering. Softer and gentler on skin than artificial sponges infused with additives, this product will painlessly cleanse and exfoliate your skin.

