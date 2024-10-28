The only things better than Black Friday deals are Black Friday deals that last longer than just one day. This year, if you’re trying to avoid the long lines and website crashes that come with Black Friday, Ulta’s early Black Friday 2024 deals are for you. Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 23, Ulta Beauty will be dropping new deals online and in stores on the hottest beauty products every week leading up to Black Friday. The sale will feature up to 50% off certain brands and products, meaning you’ll be able to get the trendiest hair care, makeup, perfume, and more that you’ve been eyeing all year long for a discounted price. You’ll be sure to find the best gifts for everyone in your life — from your roommate to your mom. But, in all honesty, I won’t blame you if you’re just shopping for yourself — you deserve some gifts, too!

For the first week of deals, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, Ulta Beauty is going wild with deals on body care and skin care you literally can’t find anywhere else. If you’ve been looking to try some under eye patches this midterm season, these Brightening Eye Gels from Patchology ($11) are 25% off — it’s time for a spa day. This week, they’re also selling facial cleansers like this Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser and this COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Gel Cleanser for only $15! Finally, why not try out a new product, like this Solawave Blue & Red Light Acne Treatment ($52) while it’s 25% off?

In the second week of deals from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, Ulta is focusing on makeup and nails. This week will be great for all the holiday shoppers, as select mini items will be $10 each, I can’t think of better stocking stuffers! For all the makeup lovers, Morphe brushes and brush kits will be 40% off. Select lash products will also be 50% off, such as these NYX Jumbo Lashes. Finally, stock up on NYX Butter Gloss Lip Gloss with this week’s 3 for $12 deal.

For the third week, Nov. 10 through Nov. 16, Ulta Beauty is all about hair care and hair tools. There will be 40% on select curl products, like this Curl Enhancing Smoothie from SheaMoisture and this Mist of Wonder Leave-In Conditioner from DevaCurl. Select hair treatments will also be 40% off, meaning you can try out new hair routines for less this season. One such hair treatment is the It’s a 10 Miracle Hair Mask, which will definitely keep your hair strong and hydrated throughout the winter. There’s really no better time to try out new or experimental products than now — if they’re a bust, you won’t have spent much money, but I bet you’ll find your new favorite product!

For the final week of Ulta Beauty’s deals, they’re featuring products like fragrances. If you’re like me and seem to be unable to buy expensive perfumes, this week is for you! You can find 20% off of Snif products, like this Vanilla Vice perfume or this Rose Era scent. You can also find Billie Eilish’s second perfume, Eilish No. 2, on sale for 30% off. Classic select scents like DKNY’s Be Delicious will also be up to 40% off. Ulta Beauty will have us smelling so good this holiday season. And if, after all this shopping, you need somewhere to store all your products, the final week also features a buy one get one 50% off deal on all JoyBright products, including this super cute checkered Night In Necessities Cosmetics Bag.

With all of these deals, whether you’re trying something new or stocking up on your favorite products, you’ll be looking cute and saving money for the rest of the school year. These deals are huge, so be sure to update your calendars and clear your schedules. You’ll be busy shopping for weeks!