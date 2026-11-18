This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you aren’t walking the Reynolda trails or exploring the Graylyn estate, you may as well just be deemed uncultured. Nowadays at Wake, the most social spots on campus are no longer the Pit or the picnic tables; it’s the surrounding, bustling walking paths. Each day, a large portion of our population walks the surrounding streets of campus, but why? Why do so many students feel the need to integrate a long walk into their daily routine? Someone might take up this popular hobby for a few reasons. Going alone can be a way to reconnect with yourself, going with others makes it a social activity, and for some, there is simply too much pressure to keep a certain body standard.

Whether you’ve been at Wake for three years or you’re a fresh first-year student, living with a roommate (or multiple) is a lifestyle totally different from what we grew up doing. Adjusting to sharing your safe space with another person and not living solely of your own accord isn’t as easy as one might assume. Putting in headphones, playing your favorite music, and just having time to yourself can be extremely beneficial to keeping harmony when adapting to a conjoint living situation. Moreover, if you have a contentious random roommate situation, you probably don’t want to spend your free time co-existing alongside someone you don’t get along with. Additionally, a walk serves not only as great exercise but also as a space where no one can hear you. If you were to go on a walk tomorrow, I could almost guarantee that almost every person you saw walking alone would be on the phone, reconnecting with their loved ones. With solo walks being the perfect arena to check in with your parents, call a friend from home that you miss, get a break from your roommate, or just destress, it is no wonder that the paths fill with students daily.

Beyond this solo endeavor, there are just as many people using this exercise activity as a social setting; gaggles of people can be found chatting through the paths. Whether you’re meeting a new person or catching up with a friend, the most common suggestion is to go for a walk and grab a coffee. A major contributing factor to this recurring activity is the prickly car and parking situation here on campus. If you do have your car here, which most freshmen do not, it is still usually a far trek to go retrieve it. So, subsequently, a quick walk to grab some food at a local spot in Reynolda Village trumps any off-campus spots for the simple reason of convenience. What can be an hour-long trip to get your car and drive to a new place can be streamlined into a simple 30-minute quick hangout, the perfect routine for in between a student’s busy schedule of class and extracurriculars.

However, when discussing the popularity of a walk, it is important to touch on the key factor of its health benefits and its effect on the beauty standard culture here at Wake. The surge of this exercise not only serves as a method to reconnect with either yourself or your friends, but also perpetuates this narrative that we all must comply and shoot for what a “normal” body should look like. There is no doubt that in the modern age there is a lot of pressure to keep a certain look; especially for first-year students, daily walks can be an effort to avoid the “freshman 15.” But in an even grander sense, social media is not only unavoidable as we are glued to our phones and feeds, but it also fuels comparison of looks and body types. Not giving in to being envious of what you see online has become an almost daily battle, as editing has become more and more prominent. So, for a college student who may be paying for their workout classes based on their summer minimum-wage jobs, walks are a free and easy way to stay aligned with the expectations of body types.

While walks can be completely innocent, a perfect arena for socializing or having alone time, modern skinny culture also plays a deeper role in pushing us to stay active in this way. So, next time you take a walk, think about why. Taking care of yourself, your mind, and your health, should always be on the top of your mind, not trying to conform to a certain look.