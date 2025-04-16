A Healthy Approach to Food and Fitness in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

College can feel like a nonstop juggling act; honestly, it’s exhausting. You’re expected to ace your classes, work out constantly (because god forbid you to gain the freshman 15), have an active social life, join clubs, and get enough sleep. With so much going on, taking care of yourself can feel like another chore on the to-do list. Maybe you’re skipping meals to study, over-exercising to fit unrealistic standards, or surviving on caffeine and whatever snacks you can grab in between classes.

Here’s the thing: being healthy doesn’t mean being perfect. It’s not about crazy diets or spending hours at the gym. It’s about finding a balance that actually works for you. There’s a way to eat well, stay active, and care for yourself without stressing over everything. And honestly, that approach is more realistic than trying to live up to impossible expectations.

To make things easier, here are three simple tips to help you maintain a healthy balance with food and fitness in college.

Consistency over Perfection

Most students either overcommit (insane workouts, strict diets) or completely neglect their health. Instead of swinging to one extreme or the other, focus on building a lifestyle that lands somewhere in the middle. Small, sustainable habits that are reasonable to upkeep throughout the year are key. Rather than forcing yourself to spend two hours in the gym daily, aim for thirty minutes to an hour four times a week. Setting realistic, attainable goals will make it easier to maintain a healthy routine without burning out.

Listen to your Body

Resting your body is essential, not lazy. Speaking from experience (shoutout to my awful knee problems that make me sound like a grandma), I know how easy it is to feel guilty for skipping a workout. I used to, and sometimes still do, think that if I don’t exercise, my day isn’t productive. That mindset is unhealthy. Pushing through pain or exhaustion will only lead to burnout. It’s important to learn the difference between motivation and overdoing it. Sometimes, the healthiest thing you can do for yourself is take a break, and that’s ok.

Exercise for Enjoyment

This one is still a work in progress for me. Social media has convinced all of us that working out is only about looking good or losing weight. THAT IS SUCH A TOXIC MINDSET! Please ditch influencers who make you feel bad about yourself and start following body-positive creators who promote exercise as something enjoyable. Stop forcing yourself through workouts you hate just because they are said to be effective. Instead, find ways to move your body that make you feel good and enjoyable, like dancing, hiking, yoga, or lifting weights. Exercise should never be viewed as a punishment but rather about feeling strong, energized, and happy.

At the end of the day, I’m not a health expert, but I have learned over time that health is about balance. Please be kind to your body, as the college environment makes it so easy to neglect it. College is about gaining life experience, not obsessing over food and fitness.