My Summer Concert Line-Up

Concerts are my absolute favorite place to be. Each year I strategically pick the concerts I attend, planning months in advance with presales, the credit cards, and the road trip to get there. This summer, my concert line-up is absolutely stacked, and I am here to share.

May 7, 2025 – Metallica

Throughout the years of growing up in Blacksburg, I envied the cities that got the opportunities to see cool shows almost every week. Blacksburg residents barely ever have artists travel to Blacksburg. But finally, Metallica is traveling to Blacksburg and performing at Lane Stadium. I was so excited to see on Ticketmaster the “show near you” tag. I never even knew that existed. Although I have a neuroscience final a couple of days afterward, I am so excited to see a show near me. Hearing “Enter Sandman” live will also be a plus.

May 11, 2025 – Malcolm Todd

I am finally seeing Malcolm Todd on his own tour. If you are an avid reader of my articles, you would know I was planning to see Malcolm Todd on his first tour last year. I wasn’t able to attend due to exams. After seeing Malcolm Todd live in September 2024 and meeting him, I decided I want to see him again. I am so excited for the new album and the Wholesome Rockstar Tour. He is also playing at my favorite venue, The Underground Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina.

June 10, 2025 – Wallows

I have attempted to see Wallows at least three times. Each time resulted in me selling the ticket at the very last minute. I am finally seeing Wallows with my best friend in Richmond this summer. I have never been to Brown’s Island, but I heard it’s a great venue. The fact that Wallows is still technically touring their Model album also makes me very excited for this tour, as I am absolutely in love with that album. I am wondering what the show is going to look like since it’s an outdoor venue.

July 12, 2025 – Tyler, the Creator (again)

I saw Tyler for the first time in March. It was an absolute dream! I am so elated to go to Chromakopia again. This time I have seated seats so I’m sure the experience will be a little different.

July 30, 2025 – Laufey

I got into Laufey’s music during my sophomore year of college. I am so in love with the whimsical vibe of her music. I had dreamed of seeing her perform with a philharmonic orchestra. When she announced her small Night At The Symphony Tour, I knew I had to be in attendance. I am so excited to go to more of a theatre production rather than a concert.