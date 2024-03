This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Malcolm Todd has officially entered his “Sweet Boy” era. On March 8th, 2024, Malcolm Todd released “Sweet Boy Pt.2,” his second EP since he signed with Columbia Records. In his recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, he discussed how “Sweet Boy Pt.1” and “Sweet Boy Pt.2” are two EPs that are meant to be a cohesive album. The two EPs are extremely catchy and well thought out.

On My Shoulder

Thailand

Roommates

LadyGirl

Sweet Boy

Rodrick Rules

4Me 4ME

Art House

New Friends (Ft. Eem Triplin)

Sore Throat

Hot In NY

Accutane

Pillow

Mr. Incorrect

Sweet Boy Tour