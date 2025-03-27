I Found My Way Home: Chromakopia World Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 26th, I went to Tyler the Creator’s Chromakopia World Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a big concertgoer, I always had Tyler’s tours on my bucket list. I have loved Tyler’s music since middle school. I knew that whenever he went on tour next, I had to be in attendance.

I arrived at the arena shortly after the doors opened. I had a GA pit ticket and for the first time throughout my concert experience, I wasn’t too worried about getting a good spot in the pit. Tyler makes his shows very accessible in the sense that you will be able to see him from all angles of the arena. When picking between the main stage or the b-stage, I stood at the b-stage because I was lucky enough to find a barricade directly behind it.

The openers, Paris Texas and Lil Yachty, were very entertaining and kept the audience at bay. I had never heard of Paris Texas beforehand, but their music was very good. I met one of the members of the group during Lil Yachty’s set and I handed him one of my friendship bracelets I had made for the concert. Lil Yachty walked straight past me as did Paris Texas so if you pick b-stage you will be very up-close and personal with the openers as well as Tyler.

As the show commenced, I felt an uproar of energy and excitement. I have never felt that much excitement for an artist to come out on stage. Tyler started on the main stage, in his St. Chroma fit, and sang six songs from the brand-new album Chromakopia.

Tyler eventually went up on the catwalk and started performing “Sticky”. As he sang, he threw money into the crowd. He performed one more song on the catwalk, took his mask off (literally and musically, if you know you know), and then proceeded to walk towards b-stage. The b-stage was then lifted towards the catwalk and a projection of a house was shown as Tyler began to transition into the second part of the show. Due to Chromakopia representing Tyler’s fears around adulthood, I think this transition from main stage to b-stage (which is set up like a home), shows Tyler reverting to his youth.

On b-stage, Tyler plays all his old hits while he dances around the living room of the “house”. Tyler sits by the record player and switches his albums manually, making it extremely fun for the audience to see which album he will play next. Most of the songs are shortened but he does a wide mix within his discography which makes it super fun to anticipate. I really enjoyed this part of the show because Tyler was so close to me. I never thought I would get barricade at a Tyler concert, and I seriously had the time of my life.

Tyler eventually left b-stage again to transition to the main stage where he performed many more songs like “See You Again”, “NEW MAGIC WAND”, “Like Him”, “That Guy” (an unreleased song), and “Balloon”. I strategically left b-stage when I saw Tyler making his way on the catwalk, so that I could see him up close again.

One thing about Tyler is that he is very intentional with all his actions, and he is very artistic. Each part of the show is meticulously crafted, and it makes watching the show much more enjoyable. I also really respect the fact that Tyler tries to include everyone by walking up to the limited viewing seating area and creating the catwalk so that nose-bleed seats can see the show as well. No ticket at Tyler’s concert is a bad one. This concert is an experience in its own and I am so grateful I got to witness it.