Malcolm Todd gives Her Campus stamp of approval: God Said No Tour

Original photo by Emily Chipman

My dream of meeting Malcolm Todd came true on September 11, 2024. I got to meet Malcolm at Omar Apollo’s “God Said No” Tour as he was the opener to the show. I had the privilege of attending the Raleigh show which took place at Red Hat Amphitheater. This concert was not only filled with the artistry and talent, but the experience was overall top tier.

Malcolm Todd is a 21-year-old alternative artist on the rise. I have written many articles about the young artist, and it is extremely inspiring to see his growth within the past few years. The show started at 7:30pm. Malcolm’s whole squad entered the stage and performed 12 songs. The setlist consisted of his TikTok viral hits like “Roommates” and “Earrings”, as well as some fan favorites, like his cover of “Leave It All to Me” (the iCarly theme song).

Original photo by Emily Chipman

One thing about Malcolm is he knows how to get the crowd excited. His crowd work was exquisite, which is surprising for an up-and-coming artist. He told everyone to jump during the last 20-seconds of “Roommates”, which is his most popular song that has amassed over 39 million streams.

After Malcolm Todd’s set, I paced around the area I thought Malcolm Todd was going to appear. I knew that he walked around the show after his set. I wanted to tell him about Her Campus and how I have written several articles about him.

Once Omar Apollo’s set begun, my friend and I decided that meeting Malcolm probably was not going to happen, and we should find our seats. There were so many empty seats that we ended up moving from row BB to row E in our section. Security allowed people to move up to the front, due to the vast gaps of seats in between sections.

Omar began the set with “Be Careful with Me,” which is the beginning of his newest album. The white curtain pulled upward to reveal Omar in a fluffy jacket and sequined white set. The next song he played was “Useless,” which is my favorite song by him.

Original photo by Emily Chipman

Overall, Omar Apollo’s set contained so many hits as well as songs off of the new album. He sang his English songs and Spanish songs, which I enjoyed. He also sang, “Frío”, which is a rarity on his setlist. His choreography, backup dancers, and set were impeccable. Omar was so fun to watch. During the song “Petrified,” I cried due to the vocal range that Omar continues to surpass. Omar is an extremely talented singer, and you will get the full experience if you attend the “God Said No” tour.

Out of the corner of my eye, I saw Malcolm Todd and his whole band come out to walk around the amphitheater. I dashed out of my section to see if I could talk to him. I talked to Malcolm’s band first. They loved the idea of me writing about Malcolm Todd’s music and they waved him down for me.

Speaking to Malcolm was honestly a dream come true. He is extremely humble and kind. I told Malcolm about all of the articles I have written for him through Her Campus. He thought it was so cool and he was thankful. I brought a printout of an article for him to sign. “You’re killing it, Emily,” is what he signed on the image. He asked me about my education and told me to “keep going.” I hope Malcolm understands how much that meant to me.

This whole experience was one of the best concerts I have ever witnessed. I have been to several concerts, but this one feels different. The concert was extremely affordable, costing $8 for each ticket. For $8, I got an experience I will never forget. Thank you to Malcolm Todd and his band for making this experience one of the best. Thank you to Omar Apollo for an amazing show.

Original photo by Emily Chipman