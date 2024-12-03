 I Tried Pilates For A Week (Spoiler Alert: It was Hard)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like to say I’m a flexible person. Yoga? Sure. Biking? Yes! Running? Ok, why not? So, when I loaded a playlist of YouTube pilates videos onto my iPad, I thought to myself, “This won’t be so bad.” Famous. Last.Words.

Over the past week, I’ve been following a series of online pilates workout classes based on various themes- cardio circuits, toning exercises, and HIIT sessions. The only required equipment included a set of weights, a yoga mat, and a positive attitude. Unfortunately, five minutes into the session, I only had two of those three things left. My arms were shaking, my core was screaming, and suddenly all of the muscle strength had left my body. I felt like an undercooked pasta noodle: limp, fragile, and pale. It was a humbling experience.

From an outsider’s perspective, pilates seems like a fairly simple form of exercise. How hard can a plank exercise be? Well, 1.5 minutes into holding a neverending plank with alternating leg raises, I found my answer – it can be very hard. Don’t even get me started on the double leg stretch or open leg rocker – I almost pulled a hamstring. It was a tragic sight. Enduring a week of pilates videos was a test of my strength, stamina, and overall athleticism. But, even though it was tough, pilates definitely started growing on me.

I may have winced at the thought of climbing stairs after my workouts, but I was still motivated to continue my week of pilates. Perhaps this is one of the several reasons pilates has grown in popularity as a form of exercise. In short, it’s very addicting. It made me want to become a stronger and healthier version of myself, despite all of my failed attempts at pilates positions.

A certain ambiance also surrounds pilates: stylish workout sets, cute water bottles, and a “healthy-girl” lifestyle. This view of pilates is partially shaped by several social media influencers, especially those who have tried the infamous pilates reformer classes. Pilates is also quite popular because of its accessibility: many of the workouts can be done at home and in between a busy school/work schedule. Depending on the exercises, pilates can also optimize your time, allowing you to burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time.

I definitely have a newfound respect for those who actively take pilates classes. It’s hard. But, it’s extremely rewarding. So, I think I might prolong my pilates journey for a little while longer. After all, I have yet to graduate from the beginner level…