How I Stay Consistent in the Gym During a Busy Semester

As a Neuroscience student and someone who has a six day gym split, it can be difficult to balance my academics, fitness, part-time job, and social life throughout a busy semester. Over the years I have found what works best for me, and how to stay consistent even with limited time to workout some days. Here are a few things I do to make sure I am staying on top of my workouts and prioritizing both my physical and mental health each day:

Finding a Gym Split That Works for me

A gym split allows you to divide your week into different days that target different muscle groups. I do my best to include both strength training and cardio into my workouts each day. Creating a split is a good place to start to know how much time you will be allocating to the gym each day. Even if you are not lifting, creating a schedule where you will be targeting different muscles for certain days of the week is beneficial as you will not be overworking the same muscle group. It also allows you to personalize your workout schedule and is a great motivator if you know you are only working out a certain muscle group once a week. With my six day split, I train legs and glutes three times a week, back and biceps once a week, shoulders and triceps once a week, and chest and abs once a week. I also like to end my workouts with forty-five minutes of cardio after lifting, usually on the stairmaster.

Allowing Myself Rest

Allowing myself one rest day every week has helped me stay consistent all year round and has also helped me not burn myself out in the gym. While on some rest days I still like to be active and may attend workout classes with friends, I am not working out as hard as I would the rest of the week. Another thing I like to do on rest days is Hot Yoga, as it’s both challenging and relaxing and allows me to incorporate stretches and flexibility into my workout routine. Taking rest days is also important for muscle recovery, preventing injury, and improving your overall physical and mental health.

Setting Realistic Goals

Before a new semester, I do my best to set realistic goals not only for my academics, but for the gym as well. In the past I have set unrealistic goals that were difficult to manage, but I now allow myself more flexibility and have created a schedule that lets me make the most of my workouts with the limited time I have on some days. Once I know my class schedule, I plan out which days I will work on which muscles, and from there allocate a specific time I will try to be at the gym everyday. While some days I have to go to the gym at odd hours, it has helped me maintain discipline and create a routine that is both rewarding and efficient.

Finding a Workout Partner

One of my favourite things to do is workout with my friends to keep each other on track and it also stops us from spending money on food or shopping like we usually would if we weren’t at the gym. On days where I may not be as motivated to finish a long workout, having a workout partner that has similar goals is a great way to make the gym more enjoyable and fun. Through the gym, I have also met many people with similar interests, which has kept me accountable even during busy times.

Planning Ahead

While I try to maintain the same gym schedule each week, it’s inevitable that some days I have to plan ahead and may have to deviate from my usual routine. Rather than skipping a workout or pushing back school work, I make sure to plan ahead if I have important deadlines, appointments or an extra work shift, and rearrange my schedule accordingly. I use the app Notability to stay on top of all my deadlines and always keep track of any extra things I have going on each week.

Mixing it up Once in a While

I have always seen the best results when I stick to a routine and follow through with discipline and hard work, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t switch up my workouts from time to time. Even though I have a specific split each week, that does not mean I’m doing the exact same glute exercises for every glute day each week. I’m always trying out new exercises, challenging myself with different weights and staying open-minded whenever possible. I like to switch up my cardio once in a while so that I’m not just on the stairmaster six times a week. When the weather gets warmer, I enjoy going on walks or runs, and some days I like to add in a pilates or yoga class with friends. Changing it up and trying new things keeps the gym refreshing and exciting, and has helped me stay on track to reach my goals.

Meal Prepping

While I do not meal prep every single week, I always aim to have some meals ready to go for long study days or if I am heading straight from the gym to work. Eating clean is especially difficult during a busy semester when I have back to back classes and limited time to make healthy meals, but this is also something that has kept me consistent in the gym as I both look and feel better when I am fueling my body with whole foods. I’m also more energized when I’m eating healthy and as someone who loves cooking and baking, trying new recipes and making new foods is more of a hobby than a tiresome process for me. This is another great way to stay consistent with your physical health, even if you are someone that is not a fan of going to the gym or working out.