Best Workouts for Stress Relief During Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

We all know that midterms can be a stressful time for students everywhere. It is easy to become overwhelmed as due dates approach, readings pile up, and exam dates creep closer. While studying is important, taking good care of your mind and body during these stressful times is also essential. Working out is one of the best ways to do so! Exercise releases endorphins, boosts energy, clears your mind, and enhances your mood.

Here are some of my favorite ways to destress through exercise when being a student becomes a little too much for your mind:

Strength Training

Lifting weights, although intimidating to many women, is immensely beneficial for your health. Strength training does not just build muscle, but it also builds confidence! Compound movements like squatting or benching are meant to engage the whole body, which makes them quite challenging. With that said, accomplishing repetitions of said movements is wildly rewarding. Lifting weights can give you a sense of achievement which is much needed during midterms. Also, the repetitive nature of strength training can create a meditative state that helps to clear your mind and ease your worries.

I encourage all UVM students to head over to the Gucciardi Fitness Center, put on their headphones, blast their favorite playlist, and lift some heavy weights! Who said the weight room has to be a male-dominated place? We all need the confidence boost while our classes become more demanding!

Cardio

Cardio exercises like walking, running, cycling, or swimming increase your heart rate and flood your body with endorphins. This flood can cause what is known as a “runner’s high,” and it is exhilarating! Cardio increases energy levels, boosts mood, and helps to clear your mind.

Doing cardio outdoors can be especially therapeutic. Now is the perfect time to catch some early leaf-changing and experience the crisp fall air before it gets too cold. I encourage UVM students to take the bike path that starts near the gym. You will walk by the home of our wonderful dairy cows, and see a beautiful view of the Burlington Country Club. But, if the weather isn’t cooperating, a quick 20-30 minute session on the treadmill is also a perfect, and simple way to get that much-needed mental break from studying!

Yoga

I could argue that yoga is the ultimate way to de-stress through exercise. It combines physical movement with deep breathing and mindfulness, making it ideal for reducing tension in the body and anxiety in the mind. UVM’s fitness center offers yoga classes, and there are weekly sessions in the CWP yoga studio on Wednesdays at 5 pm called Yoga with Izzy.

When attending a yoga class, you can set an intention. This sounds a little hippy to newcomers, but it is a perfect way to focus your mind on relieving certain stresses. A simple intention could be, “I will trust my skills during my exam tomorrow.” This will help your mind focus on the current stressor in your life, and the art of yoga will do the rest!

Even during midterms finding times to exercise is possible, and necessary! Whether it is strength training, cardio, or yoga, a 20-30-minute session will ease your mind and leave you feeling better than you did beforehand. This short break will help you detach from your stressful studies, clear your mind, and boost your mood. Students can manage the stress that comes with midterms by supporting their mental and physical health. Just find which form of exercise works best for you!