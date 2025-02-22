Living In The Moment: 5 Tech-Free Habits To Feel More Present In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world that is becoming increasingly isolating and disconnected, I’ve noticed that I’ve been searching for ways to feel more connected to the people and places around me. However, we as humans have grown accustomed to finding the easiest and efficient way to feel connected, which typically results in us scrolling through social media or contacting someone virtually. Social media gives us a comforting illusion of connection, but I have noticed that I tend to feel more lonely and anxious the more that I doomscroll. As a first-year college student, I wanted to start my college experience on the right foot by limiting my screen time and embracing opportunities with open arms. The less frequently I used my phone, the more I noticed my surroundings, which helped me feel like I belonged at college. Here are the habits I picked up to help me.

1. walking to class without wearing

headphones

Listen, I love going on a hot girl walk with upbeat music as much as the next person. Walking to class and listening to music can be a fun way to romanticize your life, which I totally understand. However, when I immediately put my headphones on the second I walk out the door to my next class, I tend to not pay as much attention to what is going on around me, making me feel like I’m more on my own. Not wearing headphones as I walked to class, especially my morning classes, make me feel more grounded and peaceful, clearing my head as I start my day. If you give it a try, you’ll notice so many other sounds, like birds chirping (my personal favorite), leaves rustling in the wind, and people laughing with their friends. I’ve enjoyed noticing these sounds that define the ambience of UVA.

2. No screen time for at least 30 minutes

before bed and after waking up

It is important to prioritize rest and slowness in your life, especially since we are always expected to do things as quickly and efficiently as possible. Instead of looking at my phone right before I sleep, I replace my phone with a book or my journal. This gives my eyes a break from blue light and the fast-paced, dopamine-packed content of TikTok and Instagram. It also gives you the time and space to focus on each step of your bedtime and morning routines. Personally, if my phone is the first thing I look at when I wake up, I tend to feel more anxious and reliant on my phone throughout the day. I prefer to have slow, peaceful mornings without worrying about how many Canvas and email notifications I have.

3. Switching a smart watch for an

analog watch

A smart watch is a great way to keep track of your health and wellness. I try to limit as many distractions as possible throughout the day, so I know that if I owned a smart watch, I would not be able to concentrate on anything. I wear an analog watch because I need my watch to only do one thing, which is tell time. Plus, a cute analog watch has a timeless and classy aesthetic that can pull an outfit together.

4. taking notes by hand

So many screens are shoved into our faces every day, including in class. All of my professors this semester teach from slideshows, making screens unavoidable. When I am in class, I use a pen and notebook to take notes rather than taking notes on my laptop. Whenever I take notes by hand, it. helps me understand the content since I’m actively writing instead of passively typing. Plus, whenever I use a laptop in class, I become much more susceptible to playing mini games and mindlessly online shopping, which is obviously not beneficial to my learning. So, it’s better to just completely put my phone and laptop away during class so I have no choice but to focus on the lecture and my notetaking.

5. grounding exercises

At UVA, I’m a huge fan of the activities hosted at the Contemplative Commons, especially their Rest Fest Fridays. They offer activities such as sound bath meditations, T’ai Chi, and yoga, all for free! My favorite activity is definitely the sound bath. It’s a relaxing way to end my week and enter my weekend with a clear state of mind. Of course, you can do grounding activities like meditation and yoga on your own, but I highly recommend finding places around your college that offer those opportunities in person. You’ll feel more connected to your school and the people around you who also love to engage in those types of activities.