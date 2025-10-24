Does Taking a Nap Really Help You Re-Energize?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all experienced it: the mid-afternoon slump when even coffee can’t keep you awake. The idea of closing your eyes “just for ten minutes” suddenly feels irresistible. But have you noticed that sometimes you wake from a nap feeling sluggish, while other times you’re completely energized? It raises the question: do naps actually recharge you, or leave you groggier than before?

What Is a Power Nap?

According to Dr. Gurevich at the Cleveland Clinic, the term “power nap” refers to short naps designed to give your brain and body a quick recharge. Ideally, these naps last between 20 to 30 minutes. The idea is to gain the restorative benefits of sleep without dipping into the deeper stages, which can leave you feeling groggy.

A properly timed power nap can improve alertness, mood, and even performance on tasks that require memory or creativity. It’s a mini reset button for your brain: quick, effective, and backed by science.

When a Longer Nap Makes Sense

Sometimes, one night of poor sleep can leave you running on empty. If you had a long night or you’re behind on your sleep, a longer nap, between 60 and 90 minutes, can help. Why the difference? A full sleep cycle includes light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep, all of which contribute to memory consolidation, problem-solving skills, and creativity.

A longer nap allows your body to complete an entire cycle, helping you feel refreshed without the grogginess that comes from waking in the middle of deep sleep. Consider it a mini-recovery session that compensates for lost sleep while giving your brain a creative boost.

Power Naps Aren’t a Cure-All

While naps are powerful, they’re not a replacement for consistent sleep. If you’re chronically sleep-deprived, relying on a 20-minute power nap won’t fix the underlying issue. Long-term sleep debt needs consistent, quality nighttime rest.

Additionally, everyone’s circadian rhythm, the internal body clock, is unique. Some people can feel fully recharged after a 15-minute nap, while others need the full 90 minutes to experience the benefits. The key is to experiment and find what works best for you.

Personal Tips for the Perfect Nap

Set a timer

Always set a timer for your nap. Without one, it’s easy to oversleep and wake up groggy. I’ve often found myself napping for 40 minutes instead of the intended 20, only to wake up feeling even more sluggish than before.

Create a comfortable space

Nap in a space where you feel completely at ease. Your bed is perfect, but if that’s not an option, a cozy desk corner or quiet chair can also do the trick. Comfort is really important!

Avoid late-evening naps

Napping too late in the day, like after 6 PM, can interfere with your nighttime sleep. A short post-dinner nap can leave me awake until 2 or 3 AM, perpetuating the cycle of sleep deprivation.

Listen to your body

Everyone’s needs differ. Pay attention to how you feel after different nap lengths and at different times of day. Your body will often tell you what it needs!

Making Rest Part of Your Routine

Naps are just one tool in a healthy sleep toolkit. Consistent bedtime routines, limiting caffeine in the afternoon, and creating a restful sleep environment all contribute to overall energy and alertness. Think of naps as a strategic supplement, not a replacement for good sleep hygiene.

So, the short answer to the question is YES! But it depends on the way you take a nap.

The next time your eyelids start to droop at your desk or during a study session, remember: taking a nap isn’t a sign of laziness. It’s a strategy to recharge your mind and body. With a little experimentation and the right timing, naps can help you power through your day, boost creativity, and keep your energy levels steady!