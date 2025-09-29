This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey readers, happy fall semester!

We are all coming back from a much-deserved break and entering a new chapter. For me, that chapter is senior year.

It’s so wild to think my journey as an undergraduate is almost at its end. Over the summer, I did a lot of reflecting and thinking ahead, which led me to adopt a new mindset—and that is to be a beast. What I mean by “being a beast” is working so hard toward your goals that nothing in the world can stop you. To make our goals a necessity. I know it may sound silly, but the way I see it, life is short and I want to do absolutely everything. In order to do so, I need to lock in on my goals and activate my inner beast (in a healthy way, of course). Here are some things I’ve incorporated into my everyday life to help me achieve my goals and unlock my inner beast.

introduce your goals into the universe

Get your goals into the world and out of your head. When we keep them in our heads, it’s easy to forget them. When I say things out loud or write them down, I’m more likely to remember. To do this, I like to journal my goals. Something about journaling empowers me. Instead of just letting my thoughts bounce around my head, journaling gives me the validation I need to embark on a new goal. Another thing you can do is create a vision board. I don’t do this as much, but I absolutely love to make a new vision board on Canva. When I’m done, I make it my phone lock screen so I can always see my goals, which allows me to make both a conscious and unconscious effort toward them.

I would advise against talking about your goals with friends—especially if it’s a fresh new goal you haven’t started to work toward. While it’s great to share exciting things with friends, sometimes they can unintentionally be discouraging. It is very un-beastly to allow others to discourage us from our dreams, and you deserve to succeed. We are capable of anything we put our minds to. At least while you’re starting out, allow your goals to belong solely to you.

create a schedule

As busy students, having time set aside to work toward our goals can be vital in achieving them. A recent goal I’ve decided to work on is running. I’ve never been able to run without my heart rate going out of control, but I decided this is something I want to change. By February next year, I want to be able to run a 5K. To achieve this, I set aside Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday nights for running. So far, I’ve been able to keep up with this schedule consistently since school started! The changes I’ve seen and my consistency with this habit have felt so empowering.

If something comes up and you can’t use the time you set, you need to reschedule and hold yourself accountable to the new day or time. Historically, it’s the times I skipped without rescheduling that led me to stop completely. To be a beast, you MUST stay committed no matter what. You should show up for yourself the way you would for someone important to you.

celebrate small wins

Maybe you’re working toward goals you’ll achieve any day now, five months from now, or five years from now. However far away your goals may be, make sure you celebrate every single success—big or small. I find it important to acknowledge and celebrate how far I’ve come when working toward a goal. You are not where you were yesterday or last month, and that deserves to be celebrated.

So go get that sweet treat or holiday candle to vibe up your space. You deserve it!

surround yourself with goal-oriented people

Take a step back and look at the kind of people you have around you. Have they unlocked their inner beast or are they goal-oriented? Or are they constantly making excuses for what they can’t do? The type of people you surround yourself with matters.

When you’re constantly hearing someone else’s failures and self-doubt, you’re unconsciously taking their truths onto yourself. Goal-oriented, beast-mode people make us stronger and help us stay accountable when working toward our goals. This also applies to the kind of content we consume. Is your For You Page full of brainrot and negativity? If it is, change it! Block that content and search for things that inspire you.

I’ve been subscribed to the YouTube influencer Chelsea Trevor since 2021. I’ll occasionally check in and see what she’s up to, and this year she has been training for a half marathon. Watching her videos was part of the reason I decided to start my own running journey!

Starting anything can have its challenges, but it’s important to remember that you are capable. Our minds and bodies were made to do more than average. Remember that you are loved, and if you don’t succeed at first, you can always pick yourself back up and try again.