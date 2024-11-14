RomComs and their Bath and Body Works Holiday Candles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

It’s that time of year again, when stores are putting out their Christmas decorations far too early. Some retail stores have been stocked with holiday apparel since before Halloween, Bath and Body Works is included. While some roll their eyes when they’re hit with peppermint and gingersnap displays, I say this provides the perfect opportunity to get a head start in choosing your scent for the season, and what better to pair a candle with than a Christmas RomCom?

The Last Holiday

Georgia Byrd lives a very safe, mundane life as a retail saleswoman in Louisiana. She’s spent her life always dreaming of the “possibilities” but never straying from her comfort zone. After getting knocked in the head at work, doctors reveal to her that she has a terminal brain disease and has only three weeks left to live. After receiving the news, she’s hit with the reality that she hasn’t been living the life she wants, so she quits her job and takes her life savings to a luxury hotel and spa in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

Given the destination of Georgia’s vacation, surrounded by trees and snow, Bath and Body Works Fresh Balsam candle would pair wonderfully with this movie.

The Knight Before Christmas

A 14th-century knight, Sir Cole, is transported into modern day America to fulfill his destiny. Not understanding modern-day social norms and technology, he’s like a fish out of water. After just minutes of being in this faraway land, he is hit by a car. Out jumps out Brooke, a high school science teacher who takes him in thinking he is suffering from post-traumatic amnesia after injuring his head. In her care, Sir Cole starts fires to cook his dinner and threatens to use his sword on Brooke’s cheating ex-boyfriend. Understandably, she doubt’s Sir Cole’s insistence of being a knight, but as the days lead up to Christmas Eve and the window for him to become a true knight closes, her feelings seem to change.

This hilarious Netflix original movie would go great with the Bath and Body Works candle, Hot Chocolate and cream, or as Sir Cole would call it, delicious mead!

The Holiday

Amanda and Iris are complete strangers, living on opposite sides of the world. However, they have one thing in common: they are both heartbroken. Looking to get away, Amanda goes to the internet for somewhere to stay for the holidays when she finds Iris’s cozy cottage 40 minutes outside of London. There’s a catch though: they would have to switch. Amanda takes Iris up on this offer and flies to England as Iris simultaneously sets out for Amanda’s LA mansion. Christmas far away from all their troubles, what a dream! Will they find love on the opposite sides of the pond?

Since The Holiday follows two main characters on different continents, it only makes sense to assign this movie two Bath and Body Works candles. Representing Amanda’s vacation in snowy England is Christmas Cabin, and for Iris’s stay in sunny california, Coconut Snowball.

DASH & LILY

DASH & LILY isn’t a movie, but a Netflix original series. It is, however, a sweet holiday season binge watch worth being a part of this list. The show takes place in New York City during Christmas time. One December night, a teenage boy, Dash, discovers an odd red journal titled “Do You Dare…?” in The Strand bookstore. He opens the journal to find a series of dares waiting to be completed. After completing the dares, he leaves the journal at the bookstore for the original writer, Lily with her own set of dares. Over the course of the month, they continue to exchange the journal but without ever seeing each other. Love catches them falling like snowflakes with each other through their journal entries.

The Bath and Body Works holiday candle that best encapsulates DASH & LILY would have to be Vanilla Bean Noel. This is such a sweet coming of age series that has become a yearly watch for me. Vanilla Bean Noel is the perfect candle to light when you sit down to begin your binge.

With the holiday season right around the corner, pick up your holiday candle of choice and add these films/series to add to your watchlist!