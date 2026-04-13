My Experience Trying ‘The Lagree Method’ For The First Time 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At 9:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning, I decided a good way to start my week was by trying out a new fitness method. That’s when I found myself standing before a row of ‘Mini Pro’ machines, known as part of the signature equipment used in a ‘Lagree’ inspired class. And while this fitness experience has been marketed as a “high-intensity but low-impact” workout, I hadn’t realized how fast my definition of “intensity” was going to change.

To make this experience as memorable as possible, I decided to visit the first ever Lagree studio in Puerto Rico called BODYWRK, located in Cobian’s Plaza in Santurce. Even though I had tried mat pilates before, trying a Lagree method-based class was a first. But before I dive into my actual experience, let me help you understand what I was getting into.

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First of all, “what is Lagree?” you may ask. According to Lagree Fitness, “instructor Sebastian Lagree created this method as a high-intensity, low-impact, anti-inflammatory option used to tighten, strengthen, and tone the body by adding bodybuilding principles and movements that incorporate up to 600 muscles at once.” Through “high-intesity and low-impact,” the method relies on slow, gentle, and intentional movements that can still challenge the body and achieve a full workout. The exercises are mostly performed on a machine called the “Megaformer”, which combines the use of springs and the body’s resistance and endurance. Although it expands on the concept of traditional reformer pilates, it has its differences. While both machines use a spring-based resistance, the Lagree method consists of a more “intense and dynamic” experience, due to focusing on muscle exercises and non-impact cardio. In my particular case, the studio I visited used a machine called the “Miniformer Pro,” which is a smaller and more compact device compared to the traditional “Megaformer.”

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To start off, the instructor kicked things off with a motivating playlist and a subtle but surprisingly intense plank on the “Mini Pro.” Using the machine felt completely different than what I was used to with reformer or mat pilates. It required a deeper level of control to hold the platform steady. As the class progressed, we did everything from elevator lunges to squats to sit-ups, all in a span of 45 minutes. And, while I thought I was getting the hang of it pretty quickly, there was a moment in which my legs began to shake and sweat started dripping down my forehead. Even though every movement was slow and controlled, the intensity kept increasing, creating a rhythm that helped me stay focused and engaged. The class wrapped up with a slower, steady plank, followed by a quick wipe-down of our machines before heading out. Afterwards, I felt surprisingly motivated to start my day.

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In the end, my first Lagree inspired class delivered just what it promised: a high-intensity, low-impact, slower-but-strengthening workout, as well as a newly found appreciation for this method. It proved to me that, even if it was only 45 minutes, the class helped me slow down and be present in ways I wasn’t expecting.

At BODYWRK, Lagree classes are offered daily, at different times, and with a variety of highly-trained instructors. These classes have a cost of $36, plus taxes, and you can book them directly in the studio’s app with the same name. Once booked, you only need water and your body to spend almost an hour of slow but impactful workouts.

So, without further ado, consider this your sign to book that Lagree class!