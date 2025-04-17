How Protein Enhances Your Workout: The Science Behind Muscle Growth

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Proteins are one of the most essential molecules that help us maintain optimal human health. And apart from being extremely essential, it’s consumed to build muscle. In social media, you might’ve heard fitness coaches or bodybuilders talk about regularly eating foods high in protein. But how does this work? Why proteins specifically? And how do they make muscles grow and where can we find them?

First of all… What is a protein, exactly?

Proteins are one of the four macromolecules your body needs to

survive. Additionally, proteins are made up of amino acids. In other words, they are the building blocks of proteins. Imagine a long beaded necklace. The necklace would be the protein, while each bead is an amino acid! Proteins specifically play an important role in muscle building that make them stand out from the rest of the macromolecules.

How Proteins Make Muscles Grow

When you perform resistance training, it leads to muscle hypertrophy. This is a fancy term for saying “an increase in muscle mass.” To repair the tears caused by this type of training, your body uses amino acids from the protein it breaks down. When it does, your muscles grow bigger. This process is called Muscle Protein Synthesis (or MPS for short). This suggests that if one increases protein consumption, muscle mass will increase, too! In other words, muscle protein synthesis leads to muscle hypertrophy, so consuming foods high in protein leads to muscle growth.

How we get our protein intake

We get (some) of our proteins from food. Here is a list of foods that

contain protein according to the US Department of Agriculture. My Plate (USDA) provides a pamphlet on how you can alternate protein foods in your diet as well!

Seafood (high in healthy fatty acids/omega 3). Ex. Salmon and trout

Meat (lean or low in fat). Ex. ground beef and pork loin

Poultry (lean or low in fat)

Eggs

Nuts (Ex. Peanuts)

Seeds

Soy (Ex. tofu)

Some Vegetables (Ex. Beans, Peas, Lentils)

We can also gain protein through protein powders. You could add them to your diet, but the majority of people already consume sufficient protein from the food they eat. However, protein powders are a good source for someone who isn’t able to do so, or for someone who needs larger amounts of protein like bodybuilders! Like all things, there are different types of protein powders that meet people’s different needs.

Protein Enhances Your Workout

Essentially, proteins, apart from being crucial for our health, can help us gain muscle. They are one of the most essential factors one mustn’t overlook when deciding to get physically stronger. If you want to enhance your workout, proteins are an important part of this journey and shouldn’t be overlooked!